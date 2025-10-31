Dancing With The Stars Recap for 9/22/2020: First Elimination
Tonight is night two of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. Tyra Banks is hosting, while Derek Hough, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli judge.
One couple will go home at the end of the night, thanks to viewer votes and judges’ scores.
Celebrity: Nev Schulman
Claim to Fame: Catfish host
Pro: Jenna Johnson
Dance: Cha cha cha
Sammi: It was a fun, flirty performance and it is obvious they are developing chemistry. I also like the technicality of this performance. He has nice hip and foot work.
Derek: It was a solid performance, but watch the shoulders.
Bruno: He loves the showmanship.
Carrie Ann: She compliments the hip and arm placements.
Scores: 7-7-7=21 out of 30
Celebrity: Skai Jackson
Claim to Fame: Disney star
Pro: Alan Bersten
Dance: Samba
Sammi: There was a bit of a mishap, but she recovered quickly and was able to pull off a decent samba. I feel really bad for her because you can tell she is upset, but she is professional enough not to let it get her down. Alan really helped her recover as well.
Bruno: He tells her mistakes happen sometimes, but overall she did well.
Carrie Ann: She tells her to work on her arms.
Drerek: Setbacks lead to comebacks.
Scores: 5-5-5=15 out of 30
Celebrity: Johnny Weir
Claim to Fame: Olympic figure skater
Pro: Britt Stewart
Dance: Tango
Sammi: I think it is so cute he asked Lady Gaga’s mom for permission to use her song….and got her blessing. The tango was very theatrical and fun. Not only did it have great technique but it had personality for days!
Carrie Ann: She comments on his footwork being odd.
Derek: He loves the drama, but watch his arms.
Bruno: He likes his focus, but needs to watch for mistakes.
Scores: 6-6-6=18 out of 20
Celebrity: Justina Machado
Claim to Fame: One Day at a Time star
Pro: Sasha Farber
Dance: Foxtrot
Sammi: It was a beautiful dance with wonderful musicality. However, she needs to work a bit on her frame. However, it was overall a beautiful and enchanting dance.
Derek: She is a naturally beautiful dancer.
Bruno: Watch the turns! However, he enjoys how she dances from her heart.
Carrie Ann: She felt like she was taken to another world watching her dance.
Scores: 7-7-7= 21 out of 30
Celebrity: Monica Aldama
Claim to Fame: Cheer coach
Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy
Dance: Jive
Sammi: I have been looking forward to her doing this dance because of her cheerleading background. However, it seemed a bit….slow? I feel like it was more of a wedding reception dance than a DWTS dance….it was fun, but not the best.
Bruno: He thinks the timing was off and she has more work to do.
Carrie Ann: She thinks the lift was not necessary, but liked that she was relaxed.
Derek: He agrees with Bruno, but he thought it was a fun, playful dance.
Scores: 5-6-6=16 out of 30
Celebrity: AJ McLean
Claim to Fame: Backstreet Boy
Pro: Cheryl Burke
Dance: Foxtrot
Sammi: It was nice to see this gentlemanly quality to him. The choreography was amazing and had a wonderful combination of artistry and technique.
Carrie Ann: It was a well delivered performance.
Derek: Despite one small mistake, he is a showman.
Bruno: It was a bit choppy, but the Rat Pack would be proud.
Scores: 7-6-6=19 out of 30
Celebrity: Anne Heche
Claim to Fame: Award winning actress
Pro: Keo Motsepe
Dance: Foxtrot
Sammi: It seemed a bit energetic, but she really seemed to improve this week and listen to what the judges were saying last week. It was a solid dance overall.
Derek: Great partnership, but watch the energy.
Bruno: He gives her some places to improve, but overall, he enjoyed it.
Carrie Ann: She loves their trust.
Scores: 6-6-6=18 out of 30
Celebrity: Nelly
Claim to Fame: Grammy winning rapper
Pro: Daniella Karagach
Dance: Cha cha cha
Sammi: The timing was a bit off, but it is obvious he is working hard and that this means a lot to him. That being said, he did look like gave it his all and like he is having a ball.
Bruno: Great musicality, but watch the feet.
Carrie Ann: It is obvious he is practicing, but she gives him more pointers on where to improve.
Derek: He loved the timing.
Scores: 6-6-6=18 out of 30
Celebrity: Chrishell Strause
Claim to Fame: Soap and reality star
Pro: Gleb Savchenko
Dance: Rumba
Sammi: WOW. What a difference from last week. Their chemistry is hot, the lines were amazing and the technique was incredible. WOW. Get it, girl!
Carrie Ann: It was like watching a whole new dancer.
Derek: Good job, but work on the feet.
Bruno: He loved it, but work on linking the lines and shapes.
Score: 6-6-6=18 out of 30
Celebrity: Charles Oakley
Claim to Fame: NBA legend
Pro: Emma Slater
Dance: Cha cha cha
Sammi: He is just too cute for words. He needs to work on technique, but his spirit and million dollar smile get a ten from me. I love how he is working so hard and how sweet he is to Emma.
Derek: He can see an improvement, but there is more work to do.
Bruno: He seemed more at ease, but work on the feet.
Carrie Ann: Work on focusing more.
Scores: 5-5-5=15 out of 30
Celebrity: Jesse Metcalfe
Claim to Fame: Desperate Housewives/Hallmark Actor
Pro: Sharna Burgress
Dance: Foxtrot
Sammi: The chemistry with them is so hot. He definitely has the potential to go far, but he needs to relax and stop overthinking. It is all there, he just needs to build more confidence.
Bruno: Work on the bum, posture and feet.
Carrie Ann: She agrees on the posture, but thinks he did well.
Derek: Good job!
Scores: 7-7-6=20 out of 30
LEN CAMEO! YESSS!!!!
Celebrity: Jeannie Mai
Claim to Fame: Talk show host
Pro: Brandon Armstrong
Dance: Cha cha cha
Sammi: Her technique is there, but she needs to polish it up a bit. It is obvious she is working hard, but with more practice, she will be a contender.
Carrie Ann: She needs to tame it a bit, but she did improve.
Derek: He gives her some pointers on her technique, but loves her energy.
Bruno: Polish it up a bit.
Scores: 6-6-6=18 out of 30
Celebrity: Carole Baskin
Claim to Fame: Tiger King star
Pro: Pasha Pashkov
Dance: Viennese waltz
Sammi: She definitely improved from last week! It was a very simple routine, but she did very well on getting the steps to the best of her ability…and Pasha did well in leading her.
Derek: She improved from last week.
Bruno: There is hope for her.
Carrie Ann: The dance suited her, but watch the shoulders.
Scores: 6-5-5=16 out of 30
Celebrity: Vernon Davis
Claim to Fame: NFL star
Pro: Peta Murgatroyd
Dance: Paso Doble
Sammi: This is by far my favorite dance of the night. He really got into the routine and the technique was incredible. Yes, there were a few moments where the timing was off, but overall it was a job well done.
Bruno: He gives him some pointers on shaping, but loved the power and determination in the dance.
Derek: He also gives pointers on where to improve as well.
Carrie Ann: She wants him to dance bigger!
Scores: 6-6-6=18 out of 30
Celebrity: Kaitlyn Bristowe
Claim to Fame: The Bachelor/ette
Pro: Artem Chigvintsev
Dance: Foxtrot
Sammi: I feel so bad she is dancing with an injury, but had I not known, I would not be able to tell. That was a beautiful strong foxtrot with amazing technique. It was a wonderful way to end the show and one of the best dances of the night.
Carrie Ann: It was beautiful despite a stumble.
Derek: Beautiful and graceful.
Bruno: He compared her to a ballerina.
Scores: 7-8-7=22 out of 30
Results! Kaitlyn and Artem, Vernon and Peta, AJ and Cheryl, Justina and Sasha, Jesse and Sharna, Johnny and Britt, Monica and Val, Nelly and Daniella, Jeannie and Brandon, Nev and Jenna, Anne and Keo, Skai and Alan and Chrishell and Gleb are all SAFE!
Carole and Pasha and Charles and Emma are in the bottom two. The judges now must decide who to save. Carrie Ann and Derek decide to save Carole and Pasha, while Bruno votes for Charles and Emma.
Sadly, this means Charles and Emma are eliminated.
More next week. Stay tuned.