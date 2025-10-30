Dancing With The Stars 29: Season Premiere Recap for 9/14/2020:
Tonight is the premiere episode of ABC’s Dancing With the Stars….season 29! Tyra Banks is the new host and Derek Hough is covering forn Len Goodman as a judge. Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli are also judging.
The judges are sitting six feet apart due to the social distancing. Derek talks about how much it means to him to be back.
Bruno is a silver fox now!
Len might be back sooner than we think….maybe via Zoom?
Let’s get dancing!
Celebrity: AJ McLean
Claim to Fame: Backstreet Boy
Pro:Cheryl Burke
Dance: Jive
Song: Blinding Lights by The Weeknd
Sammi: Those strobe lights are making me dizzy. However, the dancing is unbelievable. I know he spent a lot of time dancing while in BSB, but this is on a whole new level. However, it seemed a bit short and I would have loved to see more jivey-ness.
Derek: He shot right out of the cannon, but wants more jive.
Bruno: He enjoyed it, but wanted more polish.
Carrie Ann: She also liked it, but wants it bigger.
Scores:6-6-6=218 out of 30.
Celebrity: Chrishell Strause
Claim to Fame: All My Children, Days of Our Lives, Selling Sunset.
Pro: Gleb Savchenko
Dance: Tango
Song: Raise Your Glass by Pink
Sammi: I love her lines as well as her spirit. The cameras didn’t focus too much on her footwork, but it seems as if she was putting in the work and effort. Also, that chemistry was hot! She kind of reminds me of Melissa Rycroft with her personality.
Bruno: He wishes she can do it again because her posture and footwork were off.
Carrie Ann: She has potential she loves her lines.
Derek: He gives her some pointers on how her feet can help with her porture and core, but thinks she did well.
Scores: 4-5-5=13 out of 30
Celebrity: Vernon Davis
Claim to Fame: NFL star
Pro: Peta Murgatroyd
Dance: Foxtrot
Song: All of Me by John Legend
Sammi: The chemistry was hot! He really seems to be putting in the effort by adding those rise and falls….and his frame is incredible. He may be a contender right now.
Carrie Ann: He has a presence, but watch for lifts.
Derek: It was smooth and beautiful, but watch the frame
Bruno: Well done on the rise and falls and he loved the chemistry.
Scores: 5-6-6=17 out of 30
Celebrity: Anne Heche
Claim to Fame: Emmy Award winning actress
Pro: Keo Motsepe
Dance: Cha cha cha
Song: Don’t Start Now by Dua Lipa
Sammi: Her leg placement is really goot and even though her footwork could use some work, she really knows the rest of the moves and that hip action! WOW.
Derek: It made him smile and he loved it, but finish the moves.
Bruno: She is sparkly, but wants more hip and booty action.
Carrie Ann: She is a STAR!
Scores: 6-6-6=18 out of 30
Celebrity: Jeannie Mai
Claim to Fame: The Real and Holey Moley host
Pro: Brandon Armstrong:
Dance: Salsa
Song: Tell It To My Heart by Taylor Dayne
Sammi: That was HOT. I like all the fun lifts and moves they put in and her smile just made everything that much more enjoyable. She talked about transforming and I can see this happening even more as the seaosn progresses.
Bruno: He loves the spirit, but wants her to work on her feet.
Carrie Ann: She is on her way to a transformation journey.
Derek: Well done, but work on those turns.
Scores:6-6-6=18 out of 30
Celebrity: Jesse Metcalfe
Claim to Fame: Desperate Housewives/Passions actor
Pro: Sharna Burgess
Dance: Quickstep
Song: Part Time Lover by Stevie Wonder
Sammi: That was a fun one to watch. He was a bit frentic, but he still managed to lead and keep his posture and footwork in tact.
Carrie Ann: He did well, but needs to tame the beast.
Derek: He is a leading man.
Bruno: He did well with such a difficult dance in week one.
Scores: 6-6-6=18 out of 30
Celebrity: Skai Jackson
Claim to Fame: Disney Star
Pro: Alan Bersten
Dance: Tango
Song: Super Bass by Nicki Minaj
Sammi: So far, she is the best of the night. Her youthful energy and natural talent on the floor make the ballroom light up and it is obvious she is putting a lot of work into making sure she gets the moves correcy.
Derek: He wanted more bend, but thought it was good.
Bruno: He gives some pointers, but thinks it was beautiful.
Carrie Ann: Beautiful and exciting performance.
Scores: 7-7-7=21 out of 30
Celebrity: Kaitlyn Bristowe
Claim to Fame: Bachelorette
Pro: Artem Chigvintsev
Dance: Cha cha cha
Song: Stupid Love by Lady Gaga
Sammi: She is havng the time of her life out there! Her smile, her energy….everything is incredible. The dancing is even better. It all came together so well and the technicality was the best we have seen all night.
Bruno: It was so good!
Carrie Ann: She offer some pointers, but otherwise loved it.
Derek: He thinks she has a lot of potential, but thinks it was a bit safe.
Scores: 6-7-7=20 out of 30
Celebrity: Nev Schulman
Claim to Fame: Catfish host
Pro: Jenna Johnson
Dance: Foxtrot
Song: The Way You Look Tonight by Frank Sinatra
Sammi: He seems so sweet and cute, especially when he gave her flowers. He reminds me of Andy Grammer from a few seasons ago….or Drew Scott. He just has that sweetness and determination with a hard work ethic to boot. It was a beautiful dance that reminded me of a wedding or prom scene in a movie.
Carrie Ann: The world needs more of him.
Derek: He wants him to work on his booty, but thinks he did well.
Bruno: He enjoyed it as well….but gives him some ideas on where to improve.
Scores: 7-7-6=20 out of 30
LEN! He does a video appearance to say hello and that he will be back.
Celebrity: Johnny Weir
Claim to Fame: Olympic skater and commentator
Pro: Britt Stewart
Dance: Cha cha cha
Song: Buttons by Pussycat Dolls
Sammi: Dang boy! He really had the moves going on. However, he needs to work on being in a partnership because they seemed to be a bit off. However, once he is used to that,this pair will be unstoppable.
Derek: He thinks he did well, but keep it consistent.
Bruno: He is very lyrical, but work on those hips.
Carrie Ann: There was a moment where they got lost, so work on the connection, otherwise….very good!
Scores: 6-6-6=18 out of 30
Celebrity: Justina Machado
Claim to Fame: One Day at a Time star
Pro: Sasha Farber
Dance: Cha cha cha
Song: Respect by Aretha Franklin
Sammi: Whoa, someone brought the sass to the ballroom tonight! Her bubbly personality, her dance moves, that smile….get it girl! She reminds me of Marisa Jaret Winokur from season six!
Bruno: He loved it.
Carrie Ann: She is on fire.
Derek: She is oozing charisma and did so well.
Scores: 7-7-7=21 out of 30
Celebrity: Charles Oakley
Claim to Fame: NBA star
Pro: Emma Slater
Dance: Slasa
Song: In Da Club by 50 Cent
Sammi: OMG he is so cute. He is like a big teddy bear, he just seems so sweet and adorable. He definitely needs work, but he has that Jerry Springer likability, which is definitely a plus. Once he and Emma dance more, he may be someone to watch out for!
Carrie Ann: He needs to work on listening to the music more.
Derek: He was flatfooted and needs to work on technique, but he is a joy to watch.
Bruno: He got into the spirit of it.
Scores: 4-4-4=12 our of 30
Celebrity: Monica Aldama
Claim to Fame: Coach on Cheer
Pro: Val Chmerkovskiy
Dance: Foxtrot
Song: My Wish by Rascal Flatts
Sammi: That was beautiful and graceful Not only were her lines and posture wonderful, but she gave the dance a lot of classiness. She reminds me of Candace Cameron Bure….just so pure.
Derek: It was a great first dance, but it was a bit stiff.
Bruno: Watch her shoulders, but it was exactly what a foxtrot should be.
Carrie Ann: She did like it, but noticed a LIFT.
Celebrity: Nelly
Claim to Fame:Grammy Award winning rapper
Pro: Daniella Karagach
Dance: Salsa
Song: Ride Wit Me by Nelly
Sammi: Wow, that flip was incredible. He has got some rythym in those hips. Get it, Nelly! I love the smile and how he just looks like he is having a blast. He reminds me so much of Kel Mitchell from last season.
Bruno: He loved it, but watch the shoulders.
Carrie Ann: He has the groove, but open the heart more.
Derek: Good dance, but use ballroom shoes next time.
Scores: 5-5-6=16 out of 30
Celebrity: Carole Baskin
Claim to Fame: Tiger King
Pro: PashaPashkov
Dance: Paso doble
Song: Eye of the Tiger by Survivor
Sammi: I don’t know what I was expecting, but they were
Carrie Ann: She loved it, but pointed out some technical issues.
Derek: He gives her places to improve, but overall thinks she smashed it.
Bruno: He wants to hear her roar and come back.
Scores: 4-4-3=11 out of 30
More dancing and an elimination next Tuesday! Stay tuned.