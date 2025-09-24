Dancing With The Stars Finale News

Four Celebrity and Pro-Dancer Couples Compete to Win the Coveted Mirrorball Trophy on the Season Finale of ABC’s ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ Monday, Nov. 25

SEASON FINALE

IT ALL COMES DOWN TO THIS AS FOUR CELEBRITY AND PRO-DANCER COUPLES COMPETE TO WIN THE COVETED MIRRORBALL TROPHY ON ABC’S ‘DANCING WITH THE STARS,’ MONDAY, NOV. 25

Mega-Superstar Cher as Well as Acclaimed Pitbull and Ne-Yo

Perform During Two-Hour Broadcast

“Finale” – It all comes down to this as four celebrity and pro-dancer couples return to the ballroom to compete and win the Mirrorball trophy on the 11th and final week of the 2019 season of “Dancing with the Stars,” live, MONDAY, NOV. 25 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-PG, L) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on ABC.com, the ABC app and Hulu.

For this last week of the competition, the opening number will consist of the remaining couples dancing to “Last Dance” by Donna Summer. There will be two rounds of dancing where each couple will do one repeat performance from earlier this season. And in the last element of competition, the couples will perform the most anticipated dance of the season—the fan-favorite freestyle routine.

Mega-superstar Cher will perform her classic “The Beat Goes On,” while Pitbull and Ne-Yo performs “3 to Tango” and “Me Quedaré Contigo.” In addition, the ballroom and viewing audiences will have a first look at the new season of “The Bachelor,” and the winner of the “American Idol” fan vote will be revealed live. Eliminated celebrities from this season will return to the ballroom for a final number.

In addition, the professional dancers that will be participating in “Dancing with the Stars – Live Tour 2020” will dance to “How Do I Know” performed by Ray Chew Live. At the end of the night, there will be an announcement revealing which celebrities will be joining the professional dancers on the nationwide tour.

Vying for America’s vote, each couple will dance to a variety of songs including Alicia Keys’ “Girl on Fire,” Gwen Stefani’s “Hollaback Girl,” Luke Bryan’s “Country Girl,” Kriss Kross’ “Jump” and Gloria Estefan & Miami Sound Machine’s “Conga,” among others.

This week, the live vote (via abc.com, the ABC app and SMS/text) will be combined with the judges’ scores and tabulated in real time, determining the “Dancing” champion. The live votes will occur each week only during the live broadcast in the EST/CST time zones (but fans in all U.S. time zones may vote within that window).

The final four couples are dancing to the following:

Country artist Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko (Foxtrot and Freestyle)

Pop star Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber (Jive and Freestyle)

“The Bachelorette” Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten (Viennese Waltz and Freestyle)

Comedian and actor Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson (Jazz and Freestyle)

For the first time ever, “Dancing with the Stars” now has an official podcast! Every week with host Kym Johnson Herjavec, “Dancing with the Stars” fans can listen in and get a behind-the-ballroom perspective for all the latest backstage action, reactions and exclusive interviews with their favorite couples and cast members.

These special access episodes will be released weekly on Tuesdays on Apple, Spotify, Acast and other podcast platforms. The “Dancing with the Stars Official Podcast” is produced by BBC Studios. David King is the producer, and Fabrizia Mauro and Lisa Ledterman are the managing producers.

Hosted by two-time Emmy® Award-winning hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews, “Dancing with the Stars” is the hit series in which celebrities perform choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including head judge, Len Goodman, and dancers/choreographers Bruno Tonioli and Carrie Ann Inaba.

“Dancing with the Stars” is produced by BBC Studios. Andrew Llinares is executive producer.