Dancing With The Stars Juniors Announces Co-Hosts

ABC’s Dancing With The Stars: Juniors has announced their co-hosts. Former DWTS contestants Jordan Fisher and Frankie Muniz will reunite for the spinoff series this fall.

The two emcees competed in season 25 together. Frankie came in third with partner Witney Carson, while Jordan took home the mirror ball trophy with Lindsay Arnold. The two also went on tour with several other celebrities and pros during the show’s hiatus.

ABC previously announced that choreographer Mandy Moore, DWTS pro (and two time winner) Val Chmerkovskiy and reigning celebrity champion Adam Rippon have joined the show as judges.

While the show has yet to announce the cast, it is rumored that several DWTS pros will serve as mentors. Lindsay’s sister Rylee is said to be one of the pros, while Honey Boo Boo and Tripp Palin are allegedly among the contestants.

We will continue to bring you news as it becomes available. The series will premiere October 7th.