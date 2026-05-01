Dancing With The Stars Season 27 Pros Announced

This morning, Good Morning America announced the professional dancers who will be competing this season on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars.

There are some new faces, some familiar faces and some who decided to sit out this season. (Spoiler alert: we are Maks-less!)

Here is a list of the pros. Click here for the video announcement. The celebrities will be revealed September 12 on GMA.

Jenna Johnson

Cheryl Burke

Val Chmerkovskiy

Sharna Burgess

Keo Motsepe

Emma Slater

Lindsay Arnold

Witney Carson

Sasha Farber

Gleb Savchenko

Artem Chigvintsev

Alan Bersten

Brandon Armstrong, who is making his debut as a pro!

Season 27 will premiere Monday, Sept. 24, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC.