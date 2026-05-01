Dancing With The Stars Season 27 Pros Announced
Originally posted on August 28, 2018 @ 12:32 pm
This morning, Good Morning America announced the professional dancers who will be competing this season on ABC’s Dancing With The Stars.
There are some new faces, some familiar faces and some who decided to sit out this season. (Spoiler alert: we are Maks-less!)
Here is a list of the pros. Click here for the video announcement. The celebrities will be revealed September 12 on GMA.
Jenna Johnson
Cheryl Burke
Val Chmerkovskiy
Sharna Burgess
Keo Motsepe
Emma Slater
Lindsay Arnold
Witney Carson
Sasha Farber
Gleb Savchenko
Artem Chigvintsev
Alan Bersten
Brandon Armstrong, who is making his debut as a pro!
Season 27 will premiere Monday, Sept. 24, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on ABC.