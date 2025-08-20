Dancing With The Stars Juniors Announces Pros and Mentors
ABC’s Dancing With The Stars: Juniors has announced their pros and a mentors. Several DWTS pros will be on hand to help the new young generation of dancers compete for the mirror ball trophy.
Here is the list of pros and mentors:
Mentor: Lindsay Arnold
Pro Dancer: Rylee Arnold
Mentor: Jenna Johnson
Pro Dancer: Hailey Bills
Mentor: Gleb Savchenko
Pro Dancer: Sage Rosen
Mentor: Keo Motsepe
Pro Dancer: Lev Khmelev
Mentor: Cheryl Burke
Pro Dancer: Brightyn Brems
Mentor: Emma Slater
Pro Dancer: Elliana Walmsley
Mentor: Artem Chigvintsev
Pro Dancer: Tristan Ianiero
Mentor: Alan Bersten
Pro Dancer: JT Church
Mentor: Witney Carson
Pro Dancer: Kamri Peterson
Mentor: Sasha Farber
Pro Dancer: Jake Monreal
Mentor: Brandon Armstrong
Pro Dancer: Artyon Celestine
Mentor: Hayley Erbert
Pro Dancer: Kameron Couch
We previously announced that choreographer Mandy Moore, DWTS pro (and two time winner) Val Chmerkovskiy and reigning celebrity champion Adam Rippon have joined the show as judges. Frankie Muniz and Jordan Fisher will host.
While the show has yet to announce the cast, it is rumored that Honey Boo Boo and Tripp Palin are allegedly among the contestants.
We will continue to bring you news as it becomes available. The series will premiere October 7th.