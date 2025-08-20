Dancing With The Stars Juniors Announces Pros and Mentors

ABC’s Dancing With The Stars: Juniors has announced their pros and a mentors. Several DWTS pros will be on hand to help the new young generation of dancers compete for the mirror ball trophy.

Here is the list of pros and mentors:

Mentor: Lindsay Arnold

Pro Dancer: Rylee Arnold

Mentor: Jenna Johnson

Pro Dancer: Hailey Bills

Mentor: Gleb Savchenko

Pro Dancer: Sage Rosen

Mentor: Keo Motsepe

Pro Dancer: Lev Khmelev

Mentor: Cheryl Burke

Pro Dancer: Brightyn Brems

Mentor: Emma Slater

Pro Dancer: Elliana Walmsley

Mentor: Artem Chigvintsev

Pro Dancer: Tristan Ianiero

Mentor: Alan Bersten

Pro Dancer: JT Church

Mentor: Witney Carson

Pro Dancer: Kamri Peterson

Mentor: Sasha Farber

Pro Dancer: Jake Monreal

Mentor: Brandon Armstrong

Pro Dancer: Artyon Celestine

Mentor: Hayley Erbert

Pro Dancer: Kameron Couch

We previously announced that choreographer Mandy Moore, DWTS pro (and two time winner) Val Chmerkovskiy and reigning celebrity champion Adam Rippon have joined the show as judges. Frankie Muniz and Jordan Fisher will host.

While the show has yet to announce the cast, it is rumored that Honey Boo Boo and Tripp Palin are allegedly among the contestants.

We will continue to bring you news as it becomes available. The series will premiere October 7th.