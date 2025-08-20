TV News

Dancing With The Stars Juniors Announces Pros and Mentors

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on August 1, 2018 @ 6:32 pm

ABC’s Dancing With The Stars: Juniors has announced their pros and a mentors.  Several DWTS pros will be on hand to help the new young generation of dancers compete for the mirror ball trophy.

Here is the list of pros and mentors:

Mentor: Lindsay Arnold
Pro Dancer: Rylee Arnold

Mentor: Jenna Johnson
Pro Dancer: Hailey Bills

Mentor: Gleb Savchenko
Pro Dancer: Sage Rosen

Mentor: Keo Motsepe
Pro Dancer: Lev Khmelev

Mentor: Cheryl Burke
Pro Dancer: Brightyn Brems

Mentor: Emma Slater
Pro Dancer: Elliana Walmsley

Mentor: Artem Chigvintsev
Pro Dancer: Tristan Ianiero

Mentor: Alan Bersten
Pro Dancer: JT Church

Mentor: Witney Carson
Pro Dancer: Kamri Peterson

Mentor: Sasha Farber
Pro Dancer: Jake Monreal

Mentor: Brandon Armstrong
Pro Dancer: Artyon Celestine

Mentor: Hayley Erbert
Pro Dancer: Kameron Couch

We previously announced that choreographer Mandy Moore,  DWTS pro (and two time winner) Val Chmerkovskiy and reigning celebrity champion Adam Rippon have joined the show as judges. Frankie Muniz and Jordan Fisher will host. 

While the show has yet to announce the cast, it is rumored that  Honey Boo Boo and Tripp Palin are allegedly among the contestants. 

We will continue to bring you news as it becomes available. The series will premiere October 7th. 

