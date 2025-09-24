Dancing With The Stars 28: Who Won The Mirrorball?

It is the season finale of Season 28 of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars. Tonight is semi finals night for the top four dancers. Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews host, with Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli judging.

Fans can vote by phone, online or by text….live.

Time to dance! We get an epic group number before we get down to business.

Round 1…Repeat Round:

Celebrity: Ally Brooke

Claim to Fame: Fifth Harmony

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Jive

Sammi: The dance is just as good as I remember! She is really giving it her all and having a blast while doing so. I am not happy about the extra dancers, but otherwise it’s great.

Len: He loved it!

Bruno: It was a great way to start the show.

Carrie Ann: This dance is why she is here.

Scores: Perfect score!

Happy birthday, Bruno and Phil!

Contestant: Lauren Alaina

Claim to Fame: American Idol/Country singer

Pro: Gleb Savchenko

Dance: Freestyle

Sammi: There was WAYYYY too much focus on the other dancers. It was really hard to focus on Lauren and Gleb. She was cute and spunky, but it was hard to really see what was going on.

Carrie Ann: This was well suited for her.

Len: She played homage to her roots and it was a job well done.

Bruno: He loved it.

Scores: Perfect score!!!!

Contestant: Kel Mitchell

Claim to Fame: All That/Kenan and Kel

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Jazz

Sammi: This was my favorite routine of the season and tonight reminds me why. It is fun, exciting, full of pep and made me smile from start to finish. This is the ONLY dance where other dancers actually make sense.

Carrie Ann: It was better this time around and it was spot on.

Len: He was leader of the pack and terrific.

Bruno: It was fantastic and beautiful to watch.

Scores: Perfect score!!!

Celebrity: Hannah Brown

Claim to Fame: Reigning Bachelorette

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Viennese Waltz

Sammi: I missed her initial version of this dance, but this one is pretty good. It’s flowy, dreamy and there is something special and innocent about it. I just don’t like the extra dancers. For a dance like this, it doesn’t really go.

Len: The footwork was a bit suspect, but overall it was lovely and well done.

Bruno: She missed some footwork, but he liked it.

Carrie Ann: (I missed her comments)

Score: 10-9-9=28 out of 30

Freestyle Round:

Celebrity: Ally Brooke

Claim to Fame: Fifth Harmony

Pro: Sasha Farber

Dance: Freestyle

Sammi: That was……interesting. The lift was awesome and it kind of brought me back to my cheerleading days. Honestly, though? It didn’t really do anything that screamed WOW. I guess I was expecting a bit more.

Bruno: UNLEASH THE STAR POWER!!! He loved it!

Carrie Ann: She never saw anything like this.

Len: It was high energy and high paced.

Scores: Perfect score!

Contestant: Lauren Alaina

Claim to Fame: American Idol/Country singer

Pro: Gleb Savchenko

Dance: Foxtrot

Sammi: She did just as well tonight as she dd when she initially did this routine. She seems more confident this time around though, making it stand out even more.

Bruno: He loved her commitment to the storyline and how much she improved.

Carrie Ann: She improved as a dancer, but she is holding back.

Len: It had flair and care.

Scores: 9-9-9=27 out of 30

Celebrity: Hannah Brown

Claim to Fame: Reigning Bachelorette

Pro: Alan Bersten

Dance: Freestyle

Sammi: It reminds me of a cheerleader meets dancing in the club dance. She did very well and I enjoyed the tricks, but again, I was expecting a lot more.

Len: She came out sharp and crisp.

Bruno: Dramatic, acrobatic and sexy.

Carrie Ann: She is living her best life. It was victorious.

Score: 10-9-9=28 out of 30

Contestant: Kel Mitchell

Claim to Fame: All That/Kenan and Kel

Pro: Witney Carson

Dance: Freestyle

Sammi: This was my favorite freestyle of the night. WOW. The end when it was the JUMP on speed was incredible.

Bruno: It was incredible and he loved it!

Carrie Ann: Her inner fly girl is back and he brought it BACK.

Len: It was too similar to his first dance. Emmit Smith goes to fight him?

Scores: 10-9-10=29 out of 30

CHER!!! YAY!!!! Her performances are always legendary. Tonight is no exception.

After some shoutouts from fans, friends and family we find out the fourth place couple is….Lauren and Gleb. Third place is Ally and Sasha…..and the winner is…….Hannah and Alan. Kel and Witney are in second place.

Congrats and see you next time.