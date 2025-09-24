TV Shows

The Bachelor: First Look At Peter’s Journey

Sammi Turano

Originally posted on November 25, 2019 @ 10:35 pm

The new season of ‘The Bachelor’ takes flight Monday, Jan. 6, on ABC.
Airline pilot Peter Weber flew into the hearts of women everywhere and left all of America shocked and heartbroken when Hannah Brown decided to end their relationship. Now Peter is back and ready to once again capture hearts across the nation when he returns for another shot at love as the star of the 24th season of ABC’s hit romance reality series “The Bachelor,” premiering MONDAY, JAN. 6 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC.
Peter’s search for his soul mate takes off when a few women earn their wings on a daring group date plus other romantic dates – a first ever on a bachelor premiere – and will feature a special surprise visitor who has everyone talking

 

 

Click to rate this post!
[Total: 0 Average: 0]

Related posts:

  1. Peter Weber is the New Bachelor
  2. The Bachelor Releases New Promo That Promises Tears and Drama
  3. The Bachelor’s Chris Soules Claims Relationship With Franchise is ‘Complicated’
  4. Dancing With The Stars Disney Night Preview
See also  Scream: The True Story to Air on Discovery Plus

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *