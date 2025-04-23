Will Trent Recap for 4/22/2025

-Amanda and Evie on vacation together drinking, bickering and people watching is everything I never knew I needed to see on the show.

-Evie playing matchmaker for Amanda and calling her Randy Mandy is hysterical…..so is ‘Randy Mandy’ saying that she has no time for a three-month long orgasm.

-Seeing the sibling of the child Will killed shook me to the core.

-Of course, the ladies would stumble on a murder while on vacation. They decide to help Garrett and let him know the victim has his hand missing. It looks like the vacation is an investigation!

-Michael freaking out about his tumor to Faith makes me want to hug him. She tries to comfort him, but he doesn’t want to listen.

-Evie calling Faith for help with the investigation and Faith dragging Michael to the island to help is adorable, funny and so on brand.

-Will is handling this situation with the kid so well….even though the kid is now worried about history homework.

-This kid cuddles with Betty even though he is very mad at Will, who still finds a way to calm the kid down.

-Will goes to talk to the mom.

-Angie visits her mom and flashes back to 2004 when she didn’t get a job. Her mom tries to make her feel better with wine and words of wisdom.

-In present day, Angie hasFranklin get her hair dye and makeup.

-The staff is freaking out about the murder.

-Ten buck says the assistant Lola goes into labor by the end of the episode.

-The hand is in a room service dome…..yummmmyyyyyyyyy. /s

-Michael and Faith undercover in tourist garb is hilarious.

-It looks like our girl Randy Mandy is having a How Stella Got Her Groove Back moment…..get it, girl!

-Evie found Garrett the security guard dead…..so he is not our killer.

-We now know this kid is named Diego. Will drops him off and tries to talk to his mom, who is not home.

-Diego falls trying to fix the fire alarm, so Will tries to help. As he gets a screwdriver and sees a growth chart for Marco, the kid he shot and killed.

-Diego’s mom comes home and is not happy to see Will. She is even more upset when Will tells her what happened. She sends him to his room, yells at Will and kicks him out.

-Mandy opens up to Alonzo and ends up in bed with him….again, get it, girl!

-Angie is dying her mom’s hair in the hospital bed while Franklin tries to talk to her about the way her mom treated her….causing Angie to flash back to when her mom went to jail and she went off on her for the abuse she faced.

-Evie sitting there getting sloshed while the investigation is happening. I can’t say I blame her.

-Of course, Mandy’s dude is the killer. He catches her snooping, and they hold guns on each other as the rest of the gang barge in with weapons drawn. She makes Alonso put on pants as she investigates.

-Alonso claims he is no longer a jewel thief but claims the Falconess is involved in this….all while Evie continues to drink.

-We all knew Lola was going into labor.

-Footage shows a woman in a red wig that matches the one found in Garrett’s office. They go to figure out who this woman is and take her down.

-Nico convinces Will to see a real therapist instead of one that licks her own butt…..like Betty.

-Angie does her mom’s makeup as she talks to her and then cuddles with her.

-Word gets out about the murders and everyone wants to leave.

-Michael finds the missing hand in the firepit thanks to a dog….and they find out Lola was the killer and not even pregnant. The stolen diamonds were hidden in her fake baby bump.

-Angie’s mom wakes up and apologizes to her for being a terrible mother. She is also proud of her for the woman she’s become. She then talks about their addictions and says it will always live inside her….but then Angie wakes up to her mom dying. Angie calls for help and cries.

-Mandy and Alonso kiss goodbye and it looks like our girl got her groove back.

-Michael names his tumor Tina Tumor or Justin Tumor-lake…..Faith tells them she prefers Tina as they relax and watch tV.

-Diego’s mom visits Will. She has no idea where he got the gun and says she told Diego she forgives Will and tells him the same….even though she hates him.

-Will apologizes and she asks about Marco’s last moments, which Will shares.

-Angie falls off the wagon.

