Mid-Century Modern Recap for Love Thy Neighbor

-Sybil is on the phone complaining about the way her friend Judy chews. Bunny wonders why she goes out with her, but she says they are best friends.

-Jerry announces he is going to the mailbox. Bunny tells him he doesn’t have to announce that he is going anywhere, but Jerry continues to do so, with Bunny saying he drives him crazy. Sybil asks why he puts up with it and Bunny says they are best friends.

-Sybil and Bunny snark about being intrusive.

-Jerry invites the neighbors over for drinks, not knowing one is a problematic politician. Bunny lists Penny’s faults while Jerry thinks they can find common ground and Arthur points out that Bunny has no clue what he is talking about.

-Arthur and Jerry decide that Penny is welcome, with the former wanting to rant at her, while the latter wants to block her in so she can’t escape.

-Sybil and Judy have lunch and annoy the waiter with their snarky ways. They then fight with each other and point out their faults.

-Jerry covers up artwork that might offend Penny but Bunny wants her to see how they really live.

-Penny shows up and is happy to talk about their concerns……but not really. She actually wants to drink and party. She also has a purse dog named Reagan, who Arthur falls for immediately.

-Penny shows off lewd pictures of senators, drinks and dances. She is quite smitten with Jerry and tries to hit on him even though he says he is gay.

-Arthur and Bunny realize that it is going to be harder to confront Penny as they (and she) continue to get drunk. They decide to party with her.

-The next day, Jerry talks about things Penny made him do, some of which left him in pain, some he wants to do again….and more. He wonders if he is still gay.

-Arthur and Bunny still wonder if they should confront her.

-Penny stops by and says that she has to go to DC and makes them watch Reagan. Arthur is excited!

-Judy and Sybil send each other silent messages of the insulting variety across the restaurant.

-The guys watch Reagan and a press conference with Penny on TV. She says she wants to keep the gay agenda out of classrooms, upsetting them all. Jerry says he is no longer attracted to her and gay again.

-The men want to get back at Penny, only to have her come over to say Reagan died. She wants them at the funeral because they are her only friends. Bunny doesn’t want to help her because of her vote, but Jerry says that she is their neighbor and despite their differences, he will show up for her. She is left conflicted over the vote.

-Judy and Sybil continue to fight until they realize they don’t want to end up in a home like their friend Sally. They make up and have the waiter remove her chair.

-Penny changes her vote in honor of Reagan.

-The guys wonder if they swayed her vote.

-Arthur then says he blackmailed her with naughty pictures she took of Jerry, which changed the course of history.