The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Recap for Soup Man

Whitney wanting to make things better with a girl’s day is so sweet. She is making flowers for their invitations and singing a song about their relationships, which is so cute. However, I am with Justin, this will end in disaster.

Mary is talking about some dude dying on Christmas in front of his dog, which is….interesting.

Lisa is ready for a fight with Angie, while Meredith is upset about the things Lisa allegedly told Angie about her past behavior.

Whitney talking about losing it all and starting over is breaking my heart.

Terrence the psychic is in for a huge surprise when it comes to dealing with these women.

I understand why Mary wouldn’t do the reading. I wonder if it goes against her religion? However, I’d be like Bronwyn and totally into it.

This wine and food tasting looks like so much fun.

Mary thinking the salmon tartare will develop a family in her belly is so on brand for her.

Angie is moving and talking about her plans when Lisa talks about being a farmer, while Britani acts snippy about Angie not using her as an agent. This leads to Lisa and Britani attacking Angie not knowing what she is doing when it comes to selling her house and, surprise!….another fight.

Jared calls, because why not at this point? He and Britani are back together, which leads to the women attacking her and Whitney saying that Jared told Justin she is a golddigger.

While all this happening, stuff keeps blowing and crashing in the background.

While Britani goes for her reading, Meredith calls Lisa out about the negative rumors about her family that Angie mentioned. Lisa is not a happy bunny about this turn of events.

Did Lisa refer to Angie as Satan? She says she was very careful to not say anything about Meredith to Angie and that she is making things up. Suprise! Cue another fight.

Terence the psychic dude says that Britani’s nineteen-year-old is her youngest. WOW! He also says there is a wall up and Britani doesn’t think there was any way that he could know this.

As the fight escalates, Bronwyn gets her reading. Terence talks about her mom’s brain surgery and illness, as well as their relationship. This has me shook.

Angie and Lisa continue to fight over the product debacle from last week. Angie then throws Prada bracelets and credit cards at Lisa…including her black card. All because Lisa said she had to use someone’s card for a vacation. It sounds like someone bought the tickets and Angie gave them the money for it? I do that all the time with my mom.

Now Angie is attacking Lisa’s plastic surgery, causing an even louder screaming match.

Whitney is trying to calm things down as Bronwyn comes back in tears after her reading and Heather goes into hers. Bronwyn tries to explain what happened and tells them about her parents. The fight continues as Mary and Britani hug Bronwyn.

Lisa makes fun of Angie for shopping at Nordstrom and using other people’s credit cards (which Angie denies while screaming about her credit cards) as Whitney tries to calm things down.

Lisa is also screaming about Soup Man, with whom Angie supposedly had an affair. Angie also accuses Lisa of having a boyfriend outside her marriage.

The wine lady tries to give them more wine.

Lisa goes into her reading and cries over her marriage, which leads to clips of her and John fighting. She is told that they need to go back to being on the same team.

Mary calls Angie out on her past behavior and Angie won’t listen.

Lisa thinks they are still talking smack about her while Angie goes into her readying. She talks about her new sunglass business, which Terence predicted. They also talk about Elektra’s horse show and the possibility of the horse getting injured.

Meredith goes in for her reading as the fight continues. Lisa storms out as she screams that she didn’t have a facelift. She only had threads in her face.

Mary tries to calm Lisa down as Angie takes a box while crashing Meredith’s reading. It is filled with stuff Lisa gave Angie and Angie plas to return.

Meredith’s reading is about trust and honesty.

Lisa and Angie continue to fight as Whitney goes into her reading. She talks about feeling like a failure how much she needed Justin’s approval. He tells her to think before she shuts down shop because something can work out. She is also told to step away from the chaos.

Lisa leaves as Angie cries over the fight. She throws the horse figurine Lisa gave Elektra, which breaks. Mary thinks that Terence might know something after all.

Heather and Mary to calm Angie down with no avail. Mary is mad that Angie screamed at her and leaves.

Angie doesn’t eat soup, do anything illegal with soup or deal with people who are involved in soup.

More next week, stay tuned/