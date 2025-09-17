CW Announces Premiere Date for Black Lightning

The third season premiere of The CW Network’s electrifying hit series BLACK LIGHTNING will move to an earlier premiere date, now on Monday, October 7 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) , paired with the second season debut of ALL AMERICAN. Initially, BLACK LIGHTNING was slated to premiere Monday, October 21 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT) .

Based on the characters from DC, BLACK LIGHTNING is from Berlanti Productions and Akil Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash”), Salim Akil & Mara Brock Akil (“Being Mary Jane,” “The Game,” “Girlfriends”), Charles D. Holland (“JAG”) and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash”). The Black Lightning character was created by Tony Isabella with Trevor Von Eeden.

The following is The CW’s updated Fall 2019 premiere schedule:

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6

8:00-9:00pm BATWOMAN (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm SUPERGIRL (Season Premiere)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 7

8:00-9:00pm ALL AMERICAN (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm BLACK LIGHTNING (New Premiere Date)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8

8:00-9:00pm THE FLASH (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm BATWOMAN (Encore of Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9

8:00-9:00pm RIVERDALE (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm NANCY DREW (Series Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10

8:00-9:00pm SUPERNATURAL (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm LEGACIES (Season Premiere)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11

8:00-9:00pm CHARMED (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm DYNASTY (Season Premiere)

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15

8:00-9:00pm THE FLASH (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm ARROW (Season Premiere)