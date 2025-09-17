CW Announces Summer Schedule
CW Announces Premiere Date for Black Lightning

The third season premiere of The CW Network’s electrifying hit series BLACK LIGHTNING will move to an earlier premiere date, now on Monday, October 7 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT), paired with the second season debut of ALL AMERICAN. Initially, BLACK LIGHTNING was slated to premiere Monday, October 21 (9:00-10:00pm ET/PT).

 

Based on the characters from DC, BLACK LIGHTNING is from Berlanti Productions and Akil Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti (“Arrow,” “The Flash”), Salim Akil & Mara Brock Akil (“Being Mary Jane,” “The Game,” “Girlfriends”), Charles D. Holland (“JAG”) and Sarah Schechter (“Arrow,” “The Flash”). The Black Lightning character was created by Tony Isabella with Trevor Von Eeden.

 

The following is The CW’s updated Fall 2019 premiere schedule:

 

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6

8:00-9:00pm   BATWOMAN (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm   SUPERGIRL (Season Premiere)

 

MONDAY, OCTOBER 7

8:00-9:00pm   ALL AMERICAN (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm  BLACK LIGHTNING (New Premiere Date)

 

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8

8:00-9:00pm   THE FLASH (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm   BATWOMAN (Encore of Series Premiere)

 

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 9

8:00-9:00pm   RIVERDALE (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm   NANCY DREW (Series Premiere)

 

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10

8:00-9:00pm   SUPERNATURAL (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm   LEGACIES (Season Premiere)

 

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11

8:00-9:00pm   CHARMED (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00pm   DYNASTY (Season Premiere)

 

 

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 15

8:00-9:00pm   THE FLASH (Original Episode)

9:00-10:00pm   ARROW (Season Premiere)

