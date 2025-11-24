Critics Choice Awards 2026 Early News

(Los Angeles, CA – November 24, 2025) – The Critics Choice Association (CCA) announced today the shortlists for the following below-the-line film categories for the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards: Best Casting and Ensemble, Best Cinematography, Best Costume Design, Best Editing, Best Hair and Makeup, Best Production Design, Best Score, Best Song, Best Sound, Best Stunt Design, and Best Visual Effects. A special BTL Nominating Committee created the shortlists for the 11 below-the-line categories. Write-in votes will be allowed for films that were not available for viewing prior to November 24, so long as they are available prior to December 3.

“Sinners” topped the Critics Choice Awards shortlists, earning recognition in all categories. Three songs from the film were shortlisted for the Best Song category including “I Lied to You,” “Last Time (I Seen the Sun),” and “Pale, Pale Moon,” garnering “Sinners” a total of 13 spots on the shortlists. “F1,” “Frankenstein,” and “Wicked: For Good” followed, with each project being recognized in nine categories total.

The complete shortlists can be found below.

As previously announced, comedian, television host, and seven-time New York Times best-selling author Chelsea Handler will return as host of the 31st annual Critics Choice Awards, marking her fourth consecutive year in that role. Returning to E! for the second year in a row, the telecast will also air live on USA Network on Sunday, January 4, 2026 from 7:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT. The star-studded show will once again be held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica and will continue its combined film and television awards format, honoring the best in cinematic, televised, and streaming achievement. Notably, four new categories have been added to this year’s show: Best Variety Series, Best Stunt Design, Best Casting and Ensemble, and Best Sound.

Select TV and Film category nominations for the annual event will first be announced at 9:00 a.m. PT on Friday, December 5 on E! and USA Network linear channels, along with E! Online, as well as E!’s, USA’s, and CCA’s YouTube channels. The full list of nominations will be available directly after on E! Online, and across E!, USA, and CCA’s social media channels.

The Critics Choice Awards are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, they are the most accurate predictor of Academy Award nominations. The 31st annual Critics Choice Awards show will be executive-produced by Bob Bain Productions and Berlin Entertainment. The Critics Choice Awards are represented by Dan Black at Greenberg Traurig, LLP.

