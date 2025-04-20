Critics Choice Real TV Awards 2022: All The Winners
Originally posted on June 13, 2022 @ 9:44 am
Critics Choice Real TV Awards 2022: All The Winners
WINNERS OF THE FOURTH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE REAL TV AWARDS
BEST COMPETITION SERIES
Chopped (Food Network)
Making It (NBC)
**RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
The Amazing Race (CBS)
**Top Chef (Bravo)
The Great British Baking Show (Netflix)
BEST COMPETITION SERIES: TALENT/VARIETY
Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
Finding Magic Mike (HBO Max)
Legendary (HBO Max)
**Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video)
Next Level Chef (Fox)
The Voice (NBC)
BEST UNSTRUCTURED SERIES
Couples Therapy (Showtime)
**RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)
The Kardashians (Hulu)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo)
The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans (Paramount+)
We’re Here (HBO)
BEST STRUCTURED SERIES
Catfish: The TV Show (MTV)
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)
Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (National Geographic)
**How To with John Wilson (HBO)
Sketchbook (Disney+)
BEST CULINARY SHOW
Cooking with Paris (Netflix)
Crime Scene Kitchen (Fox)
Is It Cake? (Netflix)
Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (Magnolia)
The Great British Baking Show (Netflix)
**Top Chef (Bravo)
BEST GAME SHOW
Family Game Fight! (NBC)
Holey Moley (ABC)
**Jeopardy! (Syndicated)
Supermarket Sweep (ABC)
The Price Is Right (CBS)
Weakest Link (NBC)
BEST TRAVEL/ADVENTURE SHOW
Alone (History)
Family Dinner (Magnolia)
**Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)
The Amazing Race (CBS)
The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Netflix)
BEST BUSINESS SHOW
American Greed (CNBC)
Bar Rescue (Paramount+)
Million Dollar Wheels (Discovery+)
Restaurant: Impossible (Food Network)
**Shark Tank (ABC)
Undercover Boss (CBS)
BEST ANIMAL/NATURE SHOW
Crikey! It’s the Irwins (Discovery)
**Critter Fixers: Country Vets (National Geographic)
Eden: Untamed Planet (BBC America)
Growing Up Animal (Disney+)
Penguin Town (Netflix)
The Wizard of Paws (BYUtv)
BEST CRIME/JUSTICE SHOW
911 Crisis Center (Oxygen)
Cold Justice (Oxygen)
Heist (Netflix)
Rich & Shameless (TNT)
**Secrets of Playboy (A&E)
Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)
BEST SPORTS SHOW
30 for 30 (ESPN)
Bad Sport (Netflix)
**Cheer (Netflix)
Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (CMT)
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
UNINTERRUPTED’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (Freevee)
BEST RELATIONSHIP SHOW
90 Day Fiancé (TLC)
La Máscara del Amor (Estrella TV)
**Love Is Blind (Netflix)
Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)
My Mom, Your Dad (HBO Max)
The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Netflix)
BEST LIFESTYLE: HOME/GARDEN SHOW
Celebrity IOU (HGTV)
Fixer Upper: Welcome Home (Magnolia)
Houses with History (HGTV)
Married to Real Estate (HGTV)
**Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Bravo)
Rock the Block (HGTV)
BEST LIFESTYLE: FASHION/BEAUTY SHOW
Glow Up (Netflix)
Love, Kam (SurvivorNetTV)
Making the Cut (Prime Video)
My Unorthodox Life (Netflix)
**Project Runway (Bravo)
The Hype (HBO Max)
BEST LIMITED SERIES
Abraham Lincoln (History)
Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (Netflix)
Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Netflix)
Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo (Netflix)
Theodore Roosevelt (History)
**We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime)
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN AN UNSCRIPTED SERIES
Dancing with the Stars (ABC)
**RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo)
The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans (Paramount+)
The Voice (NBC)
Top Chef (Bravo)
BEST SHOW HOST
Mayim Bialik – Jeopardy! (Syndicated)
Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker and Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez – Desus & Mero (Showtime)
**Padma Lakshmi – Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu); Top Chef (Bravo)
Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
John Oliver – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
MALE STAR OF THE YEAR
Jeff Goldblum – The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)
**Robert Irvine – Restaurant: Impossible (Food Network)
Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Phil Rosenthal – Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)
RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Stanley Tucci – Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)
FEMALE STAR OF THE YEAR
Samantha Bee – Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)
Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated); The Voice (NBC); American Song Contest (NBC)
Joanna Gaines – Fixer Upper: Welcome Home (Magnolia); Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (Magnolia)
**Selena Gomez – Selena + Chef (HBO Max)
Padma Lakshmi – Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu); Top Chef (Bravo)
Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NONFICTION PROGRAMMING BY A NETWORK OR STREAMING PLATFORM
Discovery+
**HBO Max
Hulu
Netflix
TLC
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NONFICTION PRODUCTION
Bunim/Murray Productions
**The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC)
Kinetic Content
Raw TV
Sharp Entertainment
World of Wonder
WINNERS BY NETWORK FOR
THE FOURTH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE REAL TV AWARDS
Bravo – 5
HBO / HBO Max – 3
Netflix – 3
VH1 – 3
A&E – 1
ABC – 1
CBS Television/Syndicated – 1
Food Network – 1
Hulu – 1
National Geographic – 1
Prime Video – 1
Showtime – 1