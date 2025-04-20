Critics Choice Real TV Awards 2022: All The Winners

WINNERS OF THE FOURTH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE REAL TV AWARDS

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

Chopped (Food Network)

Making It (NBC)

**RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

**Top Chef (Bravo)

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix)

BEST COMPETITION SERIES: TALENT/VARIETY

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

Finding Magic Mike (HBO Max)

Legendary (HBO Max)

**Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video)

Next Level Chef (Fox)

The Voice (NBC)

BEST UNSTRUCTURED SERIES

Couples Therapy (Showtime)

**RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH1)

The Kardashians (Hulu)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo)

The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans (Paramount+)

We’re Here (HBO)

BEST STRUCTURED SERIES

Catfish: The TV Show (MTV)

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives (Food Network)

Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted (National Geographic)

**How To with John Wilson (HBO)

Sketchbook (Disney+)

BEST CULINARY SHOW

Cooking with Paris (Netflix)

Crime Scene Kitchen (Fox)

Is It Cake? (Netflix)

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (Magnolia)

The Great British Baking Show (Netflix)

**Top Chef (Bravo)

BEST GAME SHOW

Family Game Fight! (NBC)

Holey Moley (ABC)

**Jeopardy! (Syndicated)

Supermarket Sweep (ABC)

The Price Is Right (CBS)

Weakest Link (NBC)

BEST TRAVEL/ADVENTURE SHOW

Alone (History)

Family Dinner (Magnolia)

**Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals (Netflix)

BEST BUSINESS SHOW

American Greed (CNBC)

Bar Rescue (Paramount+)

Million Dollar Wheels (Discovery+)

Restaurant: Impossible (Food Network)

**Shark Tank (ABC)

Undercover Boss (CBS)

BEST ANIMAL/NATURE SHOW

Crikey! It’s the Irwins (Discovery)

**Critter Fixers: Country Vets (National Geographic)

Eden: Untamed Planet (BBC America)

Growing Up Animal (Disney+)

Penguin Town (Netflix)

The Wizard of Paws (BYUtv)

BEST CRIME/JUSTICE SHOW

911 Crisis Center (Oxygen)

Cold Justice (Oxygen)

Heist (Netflix)

Rich & Shameless (TNT)

**Secrets of Playboy (A&E)

Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller (National Geographic)

BEST SPORTS SHOW

30 for 30 (ESPN)

Bad Sport (Netflix)

**Cheer (Netflix)

Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Making the Team (CMT)

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

UNINTERRUPTED’s Top Class: The Life and Times of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers (Freevee)

BEST RELATIONSHIP SHOW

90 Day Fiancé (TLC)

La Máscara del Amor (Estrella TV)

**Love Is Blind (Netflix)

Love on the Spectrum (Netflix)

My Mom, Your Dad (HBO Max)

The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On (Netflix)

BEST LIFESTYLE: HOME/GARDEN SHOW

Celebrity IOU (HGTV)

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home (Magnolia)

Houses with History (HGTV)

Married to Real Estate (HGTV)

**Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles (Bravo)

Rock the Block (HGTV)

BEST LIFESTYLE: FASHION/BEAUTY SHOW

Glow Up (Netflix)

Love, Kam (SurvivorNetTV)

Making the Cut (Prime Video)

My Unorthodox Life (Netflix)

**Project Runway (Bravo)

The Hype (HBO Max)

BEST LIMITED SERIES

Abraham Lincoln (History)

Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (Netflix)

Crime Scene: The Times Square Killer (Netflix)

Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo (Netflix)

Theodore Roosevelt (History)

**We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime)

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST IN AN UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

**RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (Bravo)

The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans (Paramount+)

The Voice (NBC)

Top Chef (Bravo)

BEST SHOW HOST

Mayim Bialik – Jeopardy! (Syndicated)

Daniel “Desus Nice” Baker and Joel “The Kid Mero” Martinez – Desus & Mero (Showtime)

**Padma Lakshmi – Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu); Top Chef (Bravo)

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

John Oliver – Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

MALE STAR OF THE YEAR

Jeff Goldblum – The World According to Jeff Goldblum (Disney+)

**Robert Irvine – Restaurant: Impossible (Food Network)

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Phil Rosenthal – Somebody Feed Phil (Netflix)

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Stanley Tucci – Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

FEMALE STAR OF THE YEAR

Samantha Bee – Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show (Syndicated); The Voice (NBC); American Song Contest (NBC)

Joanna Gaines – Fixer Upper: Welcome Home (Magnolia); Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines (Magnolia)

**Selena Gomez – Selena + Chef (HBO Max)

Padma Lakshmi – Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi (Hulu); Top Chef (Bravo)

Sandra Lee – Dr. Pimple Popper (TLC)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NONFICTION PROGRAMMING BY A NETWORK OR STREAMING PLATFORM

Discovery+

**HBO Max

Hulu

Netflix

TLC

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NONFICTION PRODUCTION

Bunim/Murray Productions

**The Intellectual Property Corporation (IPC)

Kinetic Content

Raw TV

Sharp Entertainment

World of Wonder

WINNERS BY NETWORK FOR

THE FOURTH ANNUAL CRITICS CHOICE REAL TV AWARDS

Bravo – 5

HBO / HBO Max – 3

Netflix – 3

VH1 – 3

A&E – 1

ABC – 1

CBS Television/Syndicated – 1

Food Network – 1

Hulu – 1

National Geographic – 1

Prime Video – 1

Showtime – 1