Will Trent Recap for A Funeral Fit For a Quartermaine

-This week’s episode of Will Trent opens with Rafael telling Will his grandma died from a stroke before he could get home. She was fine the day before planning Sunny’s birthday.

-Rafael has to tell Sunny and wants Will to help him through this since they were like brothers. Will agrees to be there for him.

-Amanda finds out about the Jeremy/Rafael debacle and is pissed. However, they all tell her the plan to take the gang down.

-We are back to 2004 when Rafael and his grandma took Will in after he was kicked out of the system. They work out a plan and watch General Hospital.

-Michael got into a fender bender with Max which causes Angie to question him. He asks to take time off for Max’s play and then goes to get coffee, tripping over a chair.

-Will has Rafael write the obituary for his grandma while we get another flashback of them as teenagers. Will got fired from a job, so Rafael shows him stolen rugs he wants them to sell. Will says they are worth a lot of money, much to Rafael’s delight.

-Rafael says the funeral will be fit for a Quartermaine, leading to the guys telling the funeral director about GH. As they plan, Rafael gets a ‘work related’ call, so Will tells him to not do crime in front of him. However, the funeral director has gang connections.

-Will has the funeral director show Rafael things for the funeral so he is distracted. This allows him to take the phone and allow Faith and Jeremy to put their plan into action. However, things head for disaster when Tanya, who works for Rafael, hangs up on Faith, who is trying to distract her. Rafael goes to investigate, so Jeremy must run fast…..but not before he takes pictures of the evidence.

-Michael struggles with reading his own handwriting. Angie is really worried and wonders if he is drinking again. He gets angry and storms off.

-More flashbacks to the guys selling rugs….only to be approached by a gang. This leads to a present-day meeting with everyone looking at the evidence from Jeremy.

-Rafael and Will talk about the gang activity as they prepare for the funeral. Will tells him he is in over his head and he can get him into protective custody. This is when Rafael learns the money is gone. Cue flashback to them getting caught with stolen rugs. They are told to pay the people back and that they will work for them, like it or not.

-Michael hands in more paperwork, which has the ‘i’s dotted with hearts. Angie says it was written by Cooper when he trips again. Angie tries to question him again, but he passes out as he tries to leave.

-Michael tries to say he is fine as Dr. Seth checks him out. He is upset that he is missing Max’s play.

-Faith questions someone named Peanut about the missing money. He denies everything and says that a fixer was hired to wash out the money. He says things are about to go down.

-Michael is still upset because he is missing the play. Dr. Seth tells him he has a brain tumor, which impacts his vision and spatial awareness. He needs surgery and will go on meds to help. He worries about what to tell his kids since he lost his own dad while he was in combat. He doesn’t want his kids to lose him as well.

-Faith and Amanda work on the case and how they have a tail on the fixer. Amanda leaves to take Sunny to the funeral.

-Sunny gives a eulogy and cries and then Rafael gives his own while hugging Sunny.

-After the funeral, Sunny thanks Will for coming and hugs him. Rafael also thanks him and they also hug.

-Faith works on the case while Jeremy brings over food. She discovers that Kovacs the fixer has been killed. She calls Will to tell him and says he was tortured before he was killed. Will goes to the coffin and sees that the money is inside. He thinks that the people are there to kill Rafael and take the money.

-Another flashback shows Will paying off the rug people and turning down his offer to work together. This leads to Will getting beat up and held at gunpoint….only to be rescued by Rafael, who shoots one of them and runs….saying he never wants to see Will again.

-Will arrests Rafael and tells him to listen. He says he is the one who messed with his phone and shows him the money. He also tells him the fixer is dead and things can only get worse unless he goes into protective custody. Rafael wants to make a deal for no prison and gives Will his gun.

-Rafael’s assistant Emil comes in during the arrest and is told to lock down the office. Emil and other members of the gang shoot at Rafael and Will, who try to run while handcuffed together. They knock over the coffin and reveal the money.

-The police, FBI and SWAT team arrive as Will shoots Emil and his posse. Faith tells Will to explain the handcuffs in his report. However, she doesn’t have a key, nor does Will who lost his.

-Max puts on the play for Michael and Cooper.

-Amanda and Betty say goodbye to Sunny as Rafael and Will say their own farewells. Rafael gives Will a scrapbook his grandma made of Will’s accomplishments.