Britney Spears Announces Memoir Release Date

TVGrapevine just learned Britney Spears will release her memoir, titled The Woman in Me, on October 24th.

The Woman in Me will be published by Gallery Books, which is an imprint of Simon & Schuster. According to Variety, the highly anticipated memoir will tell the story of Britney’s rise to fame, her music career and her relationship with her family.

“Britney’s compelling testimony in open court shook the world, changed laws, and showed her inspiring strength and bravery,” Jennifer Bergstrom, Gallery Books senior vice president and publisher, told People . “I have no doubt her memoir will have a similar impact — and will be the publishing event of the year. We couldn’t be more proud to help her share her story at last.”

The pop star also shared the news on Twitter: