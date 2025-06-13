Britney Spears Announces Memoir Release Date
TVGrapevine just learned Britney Spears will release her memoir, titled The Woman in Me, on October 24th.
The Woman in Me will be published by Gallery Books, which is an imprint of Simon & Schuster. According to Variety, the highly anticipated memoir will tell the story of Britney’s rise to fame, her music career and her relationship with her family.
The pop star also shared the news on Twitter:
10.24.23 https://t.co/TTW2sQKl5X pic.twitter.com/66yE7Zccr4
— Britney Spears ?? (@britneyspears) July 11, 2023
The book can be ordered on BritneyBook.com.
