Big Brother 27 Recap for 8/7/2025

Tonight is yet another veto night on CBS’s Big Brother 27. When we last left our houseguests, Mickey used her power to dethrone Rylie, who is not happy with this turn of events.

The episode picks up with Rylie and Mickey fighting about what happened. She says she heard he was going to put her on the block, but he wishes she would have given her a chance. They continue to argue until he storms off.

Morgan is happy with Mickey using the power, while Vince is unsure of his fate.

Katherine comforts Rylie.

Mickey tells Jimmy and Rachel why she kept quiet about her power. They discuss gameplay and decide to put Kelley, Katherine and Keanu on the block….but there is a possibility that Rylie can also go on the block.

Ava and Rachel bond.

Kelley decides to not volunteer herself for the block to make new connections and it is her birthday! Mickey reassures her, but still might need her on the block.

Mickey shows off her HOH room and reads a letter from her mom. She is in tears and gets lots of hugs….even from Rylie.

Mickey and Rylie work things out and work on gameplay together. She wants him to be a pawn to take Keanu out of the game, but he isn’t sure this is a good idea.

Mickey also talks to Keanu and gets him on board thinking he is a pawn as well.

Mickey puts Kelley, Keanu and Rylie on the block, with Keanu as her main target. Kelley is in tears, Keanu is angry and Rylie, despite being upset thinks he will be safe.

Rachel comforts Kelley, who is not going down without a fight.

Mickey tells Rylie that she thinks he and Kelley can beat Keanu, but doesn’t think the POV should be used because she doesn’t want anyone else up. He especially doesn’t want Katherine up.

Rylie talks to Katherine and they agree that she cannot go on the block….especially since he is on there as well.

Mickey tells Kelley to not use the POV if she wins so she can beat Keanu in the BB Blockbuster. Kelley does not want to do this since she doesn’t trust her and wants to protect her own game.

POV time! Mickey, Keanu, Kelley, Rylie, Rachel and Morgan are on the block. The competition is called Flee the Scene and has them navigate a series of tiles in the correct order in the quickest time. The last one standing wins.

Each round has two of them going head-to-head.

Keanu vs. Mickey: Keanu

Rachel vs. Morgan: Rachel

Rylie vs. Kelley: Rylie

Rylie vs. Keanu: Keanu

Rachel vs. Keanu: Keanu

Keanu wins POV! No one is happy and he even picks a fight with Ava, who gives him the medal and walks off.

Later on, they make up.

Jimmy makes a fake alliance with Kelley, Keanu and Vince to target Ashley, Morgan and Mickey.

Mickey now needs to put someone else on the block. She knows Katherine will be a bad idea, but isn’t sure if Vince on the block would be good for her game. When she talks to him about it, he spills about the fake alliance Jimmy made with him, Keanu and Kelley.

Later on, Keanu confirms the alliance. This leads to Mickey talking to Jimmy, who lies and says his alliance with her is his main priority.

Keanu is off the block, while Jimmy is put on since Mickey lost all respect for him.