Big Brother 27 Recap for 8/7/2025

It is the fourth eviction night on CBS’s Big Brother 27. Last night, we saw Keanu, Rylie and Kelley go on the block, despite Kelley saying she wanted to not be on there because she was sick of volunteering to be a pawn and it is her birthday week.

Keanu won POV, used it on himself and then Jimmy was put on the block.

While Katherine and Vince were thrilled with this turn of events, Rachel, Ashley, Will and Jimmy were not happy with Mickey’s decision.

Katherine and Rylie are also happy neither one of them on the block. They celebrate by canoodling, while Ava swings on a hammock. Ava is having wayyyy too much fun with it!

Jimmy talks to Mickey about how upset he is and says he will win BB Blockbuster. Then, he isn’t sure what will happen since he no longer trusts her or Morgan.

Ashley and Will talk about wanting Kelley to go home and wonder how they can get six people to vote her out. They think they can get Rachel and Ava on their side and, along with Jimmy, try to talk Zach and Vince into coming to their side.

However, Jimmy has no idea that Vince is actually part of the reason he is on the block. He talks to him about how saving him will help them get an in with Ashley and Rachel.

BB Blockbuster time! The game is called Safe Crackers and has them maneuver three balls in three different numbers via a tipping maze. The first to do it wins.

Rylie wins! He is off the block!

Jimmy and Kelley make last ditch efforts to save themselves from eviction while Rachel tries to convince everyone to vote out Kelley.

Ava isn’t sure that Jimmy will have the votes to stay.

Eviction time!

Morgan votes to evict Jimmy.

Rylie votes to evict Jimmy.

Keanu votes to evict Jimmy.

Katherine votes to evict Jimmy.

Vince votes to evict Jimmy.

Rachel votes to evict Kelley.

Ashley votes to evict Kelley, tries to switch her vote to Jimmy, but is told no.

Will votes to evict Jimmy.

Ava votes to evict Jimmy.

Zach votes to evict Jimmy.

Lauren votes to evict Jimmy.

In a 9-2 vote, Jimmy is evicted from the Big Brother house. He leaves the house and pumps up the audience before talking to Julie. He tells her Mickey never gave him a chance to defend himself and feels betrayed by Morgan.

He also says the house is being run by Zach, Vince and Morgan.

More Sunday, stay tuned!