Big Brother 26 Recap for 9/29/2024

Big Brother 26 on CBS opens with its eleventh week of competition. Only five people remain after Thursday’s double eviction week. Cam, Makensy, Rubina, Chelsie and Kimo are the last ones standing and at this point, it is truly anyone’s game.

In a series of flashbacks, Chelsie celebrates winning HOH with Cam. The two of them plan to target Angela and get her out of the house once and for all. They think she is a bigger threat than either Kimo or Rubina.

Chelsie had told Kimo he was going up as a pawn and told Makensy everything was A-OK with their trio with Cam.

Kimo had won the veto, so Rubina went up, but not before Chelsie cleared it with everyone else in the house. At this point, Angela tried pleading her case to stay again, but Makensy still saw her as the bigger threat.

HOH time! The four competing players must put together a teeny tiny 30 piece puzzle using tweezers. Rubina struggles, while Cam and Makensy remain neck and neck. Makensy then drops her puzzle, which causes a domino effect of people also losing concentration.

Despite her struggle, Makensy ends up winning HOH yet again.

Rubina and Kimo know they are in trouble with this turn of events.

Chelsie and Makensy make a final two deal, which gives Chelsie safety. However, Chelsie plans on using this final two deal to her own advantage by proving that she is the one who made decisions during Makensy’s initial HOH.

Rubina tries to talk to Makensy about keeping her safe this week. However, Makensy won’t hear any of it and makes it clear that Rubina and Kimo are going on the block this week. Despite this, she still doesn’t want Rubina to leave just yet.

Rubina then tells Makensy that Chelsie isn’t as loyal as she seems and telling people that she is a threat. This puts Makensy’s thought process in a whole new direction.

Makensy talks to Chelsie about what Rubina told her, but Chelsie denies everything. She isn’t happy with Rubina throwing her under the bus, but glad that Makensy believes her story.

Kimo wants a final two deal with Cam, but Cam isn’t interested since he knows Kimo is just trying to save himself at this point. He tells Makensy and Chelsie about Kimo’s plans in hopes of making him the target of the week.

Nomination time! Kimo and Rubina are on the block, to the shock of nobody. She says it’s nothing personal, but at this point of the game it is every man for himself.

Rubina and Kimo each hope to win the POV to save themselves and convince Makensy to put one of the others on the block.

More Wednesday, stay tuned!