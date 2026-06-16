Kids Baking Championship Recap for 1/20/2025

-Tonight’s Kids Baking Championship will have the remaining contestants bake a half dog/half human cake, inspired by the movie Dog Man.

-They will be paired into teams, with one member baking a dog half based on the breed they are given and the other baking a human based on an occupation they are assigned.

-Aria and Carter got the farmer and golden retriever. She makes a carrot cake with cream cheese buttercream frosting for the farmer side, while Carter makes a chocolate cake with vanilla buttercream.

-Brooklyn and Piper got firefighter and Dalmatian. She makes a chili pepper cake with chocolate cake for the firefighter, while Piper makes a coconut buttercream cake for the Dalmatian.

– Arielle and Ella got cocker spaniel and pilot. Arielle makes a red velvet and strawberry cake for the pilot side in honor of Amelia Earhart. Ella makes a vanilla cake for the cocker spaniel.

-Carly is making a chocolate cake with vanilla buttercream for her doctor side, while Jack makes a white cake with salted caramel and maple for his poodle side.

-Carter’s caramel isn’t cooking correctly, upsetting him and confusing Aria because she can’t figure out what to do.

-TWIST! They must add bacon into their cakes.

-Carter makes a peanut butter chocolate cake with bacon instead.

-Aria adds candied bacon to the top of her cake.

-Noah makes a coconut pineapple cake for his chef side, while Micah makes a St. Bernard themed cake with chocolate and raspberry flavors. It is also gluten and dairy free since his mom and sister can’t eat dairy or gluten.

-Piper makes a spicy caramel bacon filling for her twist.

-Aria’s cake gets stuck and she can’t stop crying. I want to hug her.

-Luckily, Aria was able to get it out, but she needs to rush to catch up.

-Micah’s cake breaks, so he uses filling to make it stay together.

-The teams are now assembling the cakes. It is so scary to watch.

-Micah and Noah worry about their decorating.

-Before long, it is time to the cakes to be tasted and judged. Duff and Kardea give the pros and cons of each before deliberating.

-Arielle and Ella and Carly and Jack are the top teams, with the former winning. They are all safe.

-Piper, Micah, Aria and Carter are also safe.

-Brooklyn and Noah are in the bottom two, with Noah going home.

-More next week, stay tuned.