Big Brother 27 Recap for 7/10/2025

This is the season premiere of CBS’s Big Brother 27. Julie Chen Moonves is back as host while sixteen new houseguests move into the Big Brother Household. They will be cut off from the outside world as cameras and microphones will record everything going on in the house.

The last person standing will win $750,000.

As an aside, Julie looks beautiful. Her dress is gorgeous.

The theme is Hotel Mystere and will give our houseguests a summer of mystery…including one mystery houseguest.

Kelley is a 29-year-old web designer from South Dakota. She grew up in the country, but visited all 50 states and 42 countries.

Zach is 27 and from Georgia. He is an avid sportsman and works as a marketing manager. His Christian faith is very important to him, as is his skincare routine.

Ashley is a NYC based attorney who always tries to take things to get to the next level. She thinks her weakness will be a man with whom she will enter a showmance.

Rylie is a professional bull rider from Oklahoma. He is a superfan who loves his family.

Amy is a single mom who watches the show with her kids.

Adrian is from Texas and very organized. His family helps him prep for the show.

Lauren is a bridal stylist who wants to do her own designing. She is also single and looking for love.

Keanu is a personal trainer named after the man himself. He loves Dungeons and Dragons and all things sci-fi.

Zach, Amy, Adrian and Kelley are the first to enter the house. They explore and try to get to know each other.

Kelley thinks Amy is loud and worries about the volume of the house.

Everyone else joins and introductions are made.

Zach thinks Lauren is hot.

Keanu wonders who will be a threat.

Time to meet the next eight houseguests.

Katherine is a fine dining server who is a ‘raging feminist.’ She is very single and has no desire to change that. Her childhood was tumultuous, but made her very strong.

Vince is 34 and from California. He is unemployed and lives with his parents…but he has hobbies.

Mickey is an event curator from Atlanta. She loves horses and her country roots.

Jimmy is 25 and strategy consultant from DC. However, he plans to lie about his profession and say he is a tennis pro.

Morgan is a model, gamer and online streamer who thinks she will kill it in the house.

Zae is a door to door salesman who grew up Mormon, but separated himself from the church.

Will is a college sports podcaster who hails from Charlotte, North Carolina. He and his wife have five kids and nine grandkids.

Ava is an artist from NYC who can see people’s auras.

Mickey, Zae, Katherine and Jimmy go in first to explore and meet the first eight houseguests, followed by everyone else.

The houseguests mingle and it seems like there is a lot of sparks flying all around.

Julie explains how they have to use their powers of observation for this season. There is a lot of artwork around that will have them expecting the unexpected….as the lights go out and flicker, with lots of noise and Julie disappearing.

Eight will search for the mysterious relic, while the other eight will have to look for Julie.

Team Julie have to look for Julie behind several doors using key cards. If they choose the wrong door, they are eliminated….and there are fake Julies to throw them off….all while building a bridge to get to the door.

They all run around looking for clues….with Zach finding her and winning the challenge. He will get a special reward later.

Team Relic have to use clues that the relic left around the house to find him. Choosing the wrong ones will result in the houseguest falling through a trapdoor.

Red is on the top, purple is on the bottom, so they have to figure out where the other colors fit in and which keys fit into each clue.

Keanu is trapdoored, as is Kelley, Zach, Will, Morgan and Katherine.

Jimmy wins and the game is continued. He will also get a special prize.

Zach wins $10,000, while Jimmy wins the chance to pick which four houseguests will compete in the HOH competition.

Jimmy will compete and talks to other houseguests to decide who will join him.

He makes deals with several houseguests and ultimately decides to choose Ashley, Vince and Adrian.

Competition time! They must balance six cores on their BB blast for ten seconds to ‘destroy the Mastermind’s lair and end his evil rule.’

Vince wins!

The Mastermind’s lair is destroyed, and they all gather into the house.

Julie tells Vince that he will nominate three houseguests for eviction. They will compete in the BB Blockbuster and the winner will be taken off the block, with the other two remaining.

The relic is back! There is a new houseguest and it is none other than RACHEL REILLY!!!!! She is a Big Brother legend who won season 13, competed in season 12 and met her husband Brendon on the show!

Wait, she isn’t the seventeenth houseguests….and one of the others is a Mastermind accomplice. There will be a competition to see who it is….so it’s like The Mole? If the accomplice is revealed, they will go home, if not, they will stay.

Everyone is shocked and Vince thinks he may get killed with a candlestick….so he is a Clue fan.

More Sunday, stay tuned!