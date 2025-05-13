Beyond The Gates Renewed at CBS

CBS announced today that it has renewed the new hit daytime drama BEYOND THE GATES for a second season.

The groundbreaking new series is part of the popular CBS Daytime lineup alongside the long-running #1 and #2 series, THE YOUNG AND THE RESTLESS and THE BOLD AND THE BEAUTIFUL, respectively. The series premiered on CBS on Feb. 24 and since its debut, BEYOND THE GATES has improved the time period +48% in broadcast viewership. Additionally, BEYOND THE GATES, is up +67% in multiplatform viewership from last years’ time period and beats ABC’s “General Hospital” by +7% among W25-54 on broadcast.

BEYOND THE GATES is set in a leafy Maryland suburb just outside of Washington, D.C., in one the most affluent African American counties in the United States; a posh gated community with winding tree-lined streets and luxurious mansions to call home. At the center of this community are the Duprees, a powerful and prestigious multi-generational family that is the very definition of Black royalty. But behind these pristine walls and lush, manicured gardens are juicy secrets and scandals waiting to be uncovered. And those who live outside these gates are watching closely. These are the places where our characters live, love, work and play. Those who have “made it” and those who haven’t are all trying to navigate life … and some with more grace than others.

BEYOND THE GATES is broadcast on weekdays(2:00-3:00 PM, ET; 1:00 PM-2:00 PM, PT) on the CBS Television Network. Full episode streaming of the series is available on Paramount+ and CBS TVE ( CBS.com / CBS app).

BEYOND THE GATES is a CBS Studios/NAACP Venture, led by Sheila Ducksworth, in partnership with P&G Studios, a division of Procter & Gamble. The series is created and executive produced by Michele Val Jean. Additional executive producers are Ducksworth, Julie Carruthers, Tracey Thompson, Leon W. Russell, Derrick Johnson, Kimberly Doebereiner and Anna Saalfeld. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.