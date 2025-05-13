ICYMI: The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City Snark and Highlights for 10/5/2022
Originally posted on October 7, 2022 @ 10:30 pm
- Jen’s mom seems so sweet and caring. Despite everything, she is really supportive of her daughter.
- As much as Jen did a lot of horrible things, seeing her sad over hurting her kids breaks my heart.
- Whitney’s wine and snack date with Meredith sounds like such a fun time.
- As much as I agree with Whitney wanting her kids to walk on a nice day, I would have picked them up for safety reasons.
- I will NEVER get tired of seeing the Lisa hot mic moment replay.
- Whitney talking about that scared little girl makes me really wonder if something happened to her as a kid. I really hope not….
- Jack looks way too young to be taking the SATs….but then, I got a children’s menu on my 21st birthday, so I have no room to talk.
- Just because Jack is smart doesn’t mean college is the right choice for him. He could do a trade school or business school.
- Did Whitney’s hair grow like five inches in the last two scenes?
- Seeing Whitney break down like this over her therapy session is killing me….I just want to hug her and comfort her…I about broke when she asked Justin if he still loved her. He is being so supportive and loving.
- A Garbage Trash Whore Lingerie Party sounds….interesting.
- I truly hope this Arizona trip isn’t damaging to Whitney’s mental health.
- I want to go to places where I am served alcohol as I enter.
- Hearing Lisa and Whitney talk about their pasts somehow makes the show seem more real and relatable.
- Why would you discuss rumors about someone when they are in the same house and most likely in earshot?
- This shaman session is actually quite interesting. I would check one out someday.
- It’s quite rude of Meredith to show up in the middle of the shaman session.
- Everyone letting go of stuff in their lives with the shaman is such a powerful moment.
- This whole episode is making me cry.
- Whitney has no idea, but she is helping so many victims of abuse right now just by talking about her own experiences.
- More next week, stay tuned!
