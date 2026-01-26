Baking Championship: Next Gen Recap for 1/26/2026

This week’s Baking Championship: Next Gen has a puzzle theme! The teams will have to make puzzle cakes, where one cake is formed like a puzzle. each team member will have to make one part of the cake separately and have unique flavors, as well as represent them.

Jovie and Lenore were randomly picked to choose their flavor first. They choose chocolate.

They assign red velvet to Abigail and Kenneth, lemon to Maci and Emmett, carrot to Akbar and Genesis, strawberry to Leila and Melody, cookies and cream to Leia and Kiera, orange to Abby and Cameron and raspberry to Harper and Holland.

Harper and Holland make a tropical theme for their raspberry cake with various flowers.

Abby and Kenneth’s ref velvet cake has cream cheese frosting with dumbbells and footballs (Lions themed!) to represent their hobbies.

Leila and Melody’s strawberry cake has a beach and pizza theme to represent two things they love.

Abby and Cameron’s orange cake has a sports theme for Cameron and a pickle theme for Abby.

Genesis makes an art themed cake for Akbar, while he makes a basketball theme for her.

Holland and Harper’s cake is grey and they don’t know why.

Jovie and Lenore’s chocolate cake has stars for Jovie and colorful shapes for Lenore.

Maci and Emmett’s lemon cake has puppies for Maci and art supplies for Emmett.

Leia and Keira’s cookies and cream cake has heart with gardening designs and palm trees to represent their favorite things.

Genesis drops her cake. However, Duff helps her save the top part of it.

The teams are hard at work making their puzzle cake pieces. Before long, time is up, so Duff and Kardea taste test and judge the cakes, give pros and cons of each.

Jovie and Lenore and Leia and Kiera are the top two teams, with Leia and Kiera winning!

Genesis and Akbar and Abby and Cameron are in the bottom two, with Abby and Cameron going home.

More next week, stay tuned!