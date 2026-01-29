The Traitors Recap for Season 4 Episode 7

Tonight’s episode of The Traitors on Peacock has a murder in plain sight. Lisa is wearing the amulet that will kill a faithful, but who will touch it and be murdered? We are about to find out!

Everyone arrives to the banquet, nervous for what is about to come. Candiace worries that Lisa might blow it somehow, while Lisa thinks this is the Super Bowl of murders.

There are tarot cards on the table that they must grab. Lisa wants Colton to go, but thinks it is too obvious if he does tonight, therefore, leaving blood on her hands. She decides to go for Yam Yam, Natalie or Kristen instead.

Lisa pretends the amulet is sticking her and has one of the three help her fix it. One of them will be dead by the end of the night.

Everyone eats, drinks and is merry. Rob wonders if the murder happened, but also wants to kind of play dumb so his hands remain clean,

Alan Cumming joins them with a story about the legend of the Black Dinner…..and how history is repeating itself at this very dinner. However, there is hope! the guards come out with a potion….that could save two of the faithfuls. The players have a short amount of time to decide who gets them.

There is discussion on who got served food and drink or picked a card. In the end, it is Natalie and Kristen who get it, even though Tara really wants it.

It is revealed that….Yam Yam was the one who was murdered in plain sight! Lisa has blood on her hands after all and has to work hard to prove she is innocent. She is accused of kissing him, but she claims it was an air kiss.

The next morning, Candiace, Rob and Lisa discuss their plan to diffuse the situation. Rob and Lisa are at odds with each other since Lisa doesn’t like how Rob went after her the night before. Candiace isn’t happy with him either.

Everyone else arrives at breakfast and Yam Yam is the topic of the morning. The kiss is brought up again, with Colton going after Lisa with both barrels.

Alan comes out and says the one who murdered Yam Yam is breaking bread with them….but now they need to focus on the upcoming mission.

Johnny wants to go after the right traitor to protect himself and Tara.

It seems like Lisa and Natalie are on the top of everyone’s list.

Natalie and Tara discuss Natalie drinking the antidote the night before, leaving Tara confused. Lisa comes in and Natalie says they murdered one of the gamers. This leaves Tara and Lisa wondering if she knows more than she is saying.

Rob continues to throw Lisa under the bus.

Mission time! They must run up and down a mountain to collect as much gold as possible in 30 minutes. Not only will they add more money to the bank, but the one person who gets the most will win a dagger that will give them two votes at the Round Table.

$17,800 was added to the prize fund at the end of the game. Colton, Eric, Mark, Natalie, Rob, and Stephen played for the dagger.

They go back and forth asking questions and flipping tablets to prove who is being honest and who is lying.

Rob steals the dagger from Natalie and they all decide to keep it a secret.

Lisa talks about Natalie’s slip up. She thinks it’s a big deal, but Tara, who also was there, doesn’t seem as sure.

As everyone eats and mingles, it seems like everyone wants to get rid of Lisa or Natalie.

Round table time! Lisa is under fire with debates on if she air kissed or actually kissed people.

Lisa gets a majority of the votes. Tara and Lisa herself vote for Natalie; Candiace voted for Rob and Dorinda voted for Maura.

Lisa is banished and reveals that she is the most iconic, legendary TRAITOR!

Candiace says there is a snake in their midst and makes fun of Rob’s buffonery…..and that he needs to be taken down.

Colton and Johnny seem to be forming an alliance, with the latter wanting to go after Stephen. However, Johnny is a bit guarded and thinks Colton may actually be a traitor. He shares this with Candiace and also tosses Rob’s name out there for good measure.

More next week, stay tuned!