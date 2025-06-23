Duck Dynasty The Revival Recap for 6/22/2025

-I love when the Robertsons go down memory lane.

-Si has his own line of cups. I am intrigued and kind of want one. There are too many of them so now everyone is going from office to office to try and unload them on each other.

-Jacob and Willie are shopping for ‘hillbilly junk’ to sell to ‘yuppies online.’ I am confused. They are grabbing the most random crap for General Vintage….which I guess is their business to sell the ‘hillbilly junk’ online.

-Sadie and the family are going to see the baby’s sonogram at the first time. Haven isn’t sure about being a big sister, but Honey is excited.

-Haven is slamming the door on the nurse, who gives Honey a stuffie to hug.

-Sadie being sensitive about telling Bella about her pregnancy knowing Bella is trying and not succeeding to get pregnant shows what a wonderful woman she is and that she has a huge heart.

-John Luke, Martin and Bella are trying to figure out what to do with the cups, so the rest of the employees Shark Tank ideas….my favorite is the si-kini, which is a bikini made from the cups. Si is not amused and wants them to find a way to break a record.

-Now Willie and Jacob have all this crap and no idea how to sell it. The idea of a pop up store comes up, but Si isn’t too keen on that idea.

-It looks like they are doing the pop up after all and doing an ask for price kind of deal….why? Who even knows.

-The new plan for the cups is to beat the world record for stacking cups.

-This sale is going to be a disaster, but at last they are all having fun.

-Bella knew Sadie was pregnant before she even said anything….and is so happy! She thanks Sadie for being sensitive about her own infertility, but cannot wait to be an auntie again.

-Sadie and Christian plan to tell the family she is pregnant through a game of charades.

-The pop up shop is shut down by the cops! Willie tries to bribe the cop…..but thinks better of it when threatened with a fine and jail time. The cop says he will go to lunch and they better be gone before he gets back.

-Uncle Si tells the story about the cups and how his mom sent him a similar one when he was in the army while being interviewed by the news….all while the cups are still being stacked. He is determined to sell them all, but no one thinks it can happen. The news people buy some, though.

-Willie and Uncle Si argue over the cup selling as the cups tumble down…thanks to the kiddos.

-Finally, finally, it is done and while it isn’t in the Guiness Book of World Records, the mayor recognizes the hard work!

-Uncle Si thinks that this could be a way to make more money since they are world record cups as per the mayor.

-John Luke knocks them down by running in a huge hamster ball.

-The cups are selling like hotcakes and John Luke wants to sell more! Bella says no, but John Luke thinks that they can sell the Shark Tank Esque ideas.

-Everyone knows Sadie is pregnant! However, Honey spilled the beans to everyone beforehand, so everyone knew!

-More next week, stay tuned!