Baking Championship Next Gen Recap for 1/5/2026

Baking Championship: Next Gen is hosted by Kardea Brown and Duff Goldman. Twelve teams of siblings will compete for a chance to win the very first title of Next Gen Baking Champion.

They will have to do two skill tests in order to get their spot on the show. Two teams will be eliminated and the remaining ten will stay to compete.

Skill test one: Baking the perfect cupcake in two hours. It must be moist, delicious and have smooth frosting and of course, look as good as it tastes.

Holland and Harper are sisters who love bows. They are making vanilla cupcakes with chocolate ganache filling, sprinkles and chocolate peanut butter frosting.

Abigail and Kenneth are sister and brother. They argue with her being the born leader and him being the sensitive one. They make strawberry cupcakes with mango frosting and topped with both fruits.

Abby and Cameron are also sister and brother, hailing from Philly. Cameron idolizes Duff and wants to be just like him. They make chai latte cupcakes with spiced buttercream frosting.

Michael and Liam are brothers. They make yellow cupcakes.

Olivia and Norah are from Dallas and are identical twins. They make spiced cupcakes with toasted pecans and cream cheese frosting.

Genesis and Akbar make strawberry lemonade cupcakes. They also love music. Their batter is too thin and have to start over. They switch to yellow cupcakes with strawberry lemonade frosting.

Maci and Emmett are sister and brother who love the outdoors. They make maple bacon cupcakes with vanilla frosting.

Clara and Amelia are sisters. They make strawberry cupcakes with lemon frosting and topped with both fruits. their cupcakes won’t bake, so the others help them.

Jovie and Lenore are sisters and are in a band called Seth Thomas. They make peaches and cream cinnamon cupcakes.

Melody and Leila are sisters. They make chocolate cookies and cream cookies.

Taanvi and Kavya make hummingbird cupcakes.

Keira and Leia make vanilla hazelnut cupcakes topped with chocolate hearts.

Abigail and Kenneth drop their cupcakes but are able to fix them.

The teams rush to finish their cupcakes and prepare to be judged by Duff and Kardea.

Duff and Kardea give the pros and cons on each cupcake before they announce skills test two.

They will all have to bake a pie with flaky tender crust and delicious flavor. Kardea shows them how to make her famous all-butter crust.

Maci and Emmett make a raspberry pie and lemon cream in honor of their mamaw.

Leia and Kiera make a key lime pie with whipped cream circles and speculoos cookie crust.

Harper and Holland make s’mores pie.

Kavya and Taanvi make a spicy peach pie.

Jovie and Lenore make a toasted coconut pie.

Kenneth and Abigail make a peach pie with lattice.

Genesis and Akbar make a sweet potato pie.

Liam and Michael make apple pie with a NYC theme.

Abby and Cameron make apple pie with brown sugar crumble.

Clara and Amelia make a berry pie with tulip and hummingbird designs.

Norah and Olivia make a raspberry mousse pie.

Melody and Leila make a pecan pie with lattice.

Liam and Michael struggle with the crust and cry….I just want to hug them.

Before long, time is up and the judges must taste each pie. Duff and Kardea give the pros and cons on each before deliberating.

Leia and Kiera are the best decorators.

Genesis and Akbar had the best flavor.

Harper and Holland had the best teamwork.

Clara and Amelia, Liam and Michael and Leila and Melody are in the bottom three.

Leila and Melody are moving on, while Clara and Amelia and Liam and Michael go home.

More next week, stay tuned!