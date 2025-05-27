America’s Most Wanted Recap for New York City Manhunt

The season finale of America’s Most Wanted on Fox opens with John and Callahan Walsh discussing the night’s cases.

CASE 1:

Amy Chan talks about her daughter Nikki, who was killed on May 16th, 2022, when she got caught in the crossfire of a violent fight, along with her childhood best friend Jesse Parrilla. His mother Michelle Morales talks about his life as well.

The two were shot and the car was set on fire. A tip came into the NYPD that before her murder, Nikki was robbed in a gang related crime.

The Up the Hill Gang and Down the Hill Gang were involved, leading to Jesse being kidnapped and Nikki being lured out to the car. This is when the two of them were murdered and the car set on fire.

Jesse had connections to the Down the Hill Gang, which led to the name Steven Santiago being revealed. His brother had been murdered in a gang related attack and it seems as if he was out for revenge, taking it our on Jesse and Nikki.

Steven is 37 years old, six foot one, 220 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes. There is a $10,000 reward for his capture/information on his whereabouts.

Before the murder took place, the two of them were held hostage, with Jesse’s mother Michelle frantically trying to get in touch with him. While in the car, he is able to talk to her and promises to come home, even though it seems as if he was being held hostage at the time.

After the murder, Steven and his gang members drove off in a white Fiat and are tracked throughout NYC. The police lose them for quite some time, but after a year, four of the five gang members involved that night are captured. Steven is the only one still at large.

Michelle and Amy join John and talk about the case. He reads them a statement from NYPD Chief Joseph Kenny, who promises they will not rest until Steven is captured.

Michelle wishes the community would have shown more outrage and spoken up despite being scared, with Amy echoing the statement. They all cry together as John promises to do everything he can to capture Steven. Callahan also cries as he once again gives a description of Steven, saying he could be in the Bronx, Manhattan, North Carolina, South Carolina, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and Puerto Rico.

CASE 2:

Alysha Galvan talks about David Bonness, her stepfather who sexually abused her as a child. She was initially raised by her grandparents, but in 2003, moved to Rapid City, South Dakota at the age of twelve, where she would live with her mom, sister and David.

At first, everything seemed fine, but David soon make inappropriate comments and advances. The behavior would continue and escalate, so Alysha would make sure her sister would be with her for protection. Sadly, this would not work and David would continue to assault Alysha. He would also threaten to hurt her mom and sister if she said anything.

The abuse continued for four years, with things getting worse and worse. It took him demanding that she drink and take pills so he could abuse her that she finally knew she had to speak up.

David is 57 years old, five foot nine and weighs 180 lbs. He has brown hair and green eyes but may be bald at this point. There is a $25,000 reward for his arrest.

Alysha finally told her boyfriend Jordan what was going on and he agreed to do anything he could to help her through this. He told her mom what happened, and she would confront David. They would then go to the police.

David was questioned and denied all allegations. Police would get DNA to compare it to the DNA on Alysha’s panties. He refuses and leaves, going on the run. He has not been seen since.

Nikki Ralston talks to John about the case and how it is important for David to be captured. She also explains how people through no fault of their own ignore red flags and that abuse like this often begins slowly. Nikki also says he could be anywhere and even in a new relationship with someone who has no idea he is wanted. The US Mashals will not rest until he is captured and consider him one of their 15 Most Wanted.

David could be working as a mechanic and could be in Nebraska, Colorado, Wyoming, New York or Canada or even back in South Dakota.

CRIME ALERT 1:

Danvers, MA. On January 8th, 2025, a suspect robs a CVS pharmacy of controlled substances, including Xanax at gunpoint. He is a tall, slender white man who is considered armed and dangerous.

CASE 3:

Stephanie Simms talks about her son Ernest, wo was murdered in cold blood after being stabbed in Boston.

On Memorial Day weekend in 2022, Ernest was at a BBQ at his grandma’s house when a fight over a moped broke out. A drifter had been trying to steal it and when Ernest tried to intervene, he paid the ultimate price….his life.

Blood was everywhere as 911 was called in hopes of saving Ernest and catching his attacker.

The killer was identified as a drifter named Anthony Chester, who lived in his car and off the grid, making it hard to catch him.

Ernest’s sister Shaya talks to Callahan about the case and talks about how Ernest was a protector. She also talks about how life is forever changed and her family will not rest until Anthony is caught.

Anthony is a 33 year old Black male who is five foot nine, has brown eyes, black hair and weighs 190 lbs. He could be in Boston, where he is on their Most Wanted List.

That is a wrap for this season….with Callahan’s son Declan telling us that we can make a difference! He is soooooo cute and it is so nice to see three generations of Walsh men together.