America’s Most Wanted Recap for 4/21/2025

America’s Most Wanted is back on Fox and better than ever. John and Callahan Walsh are on hand again to help bring the worst of the worst criminals to justice.

We get an update on the cases solved since last season before getting down to business.

Elizabeth Smart, a childhood abduction survivor and advocate is also on hand to offer her expertise in one case.

CASE 1:

Nineteen-year-old Chrys Carvajal was fresh out of boot camp and living in Chicago. His mom Lourdes Lara talks about his life and how he was her whole world. His sister Jennifer Ramirez also shares her memories of her brother.

Chrys had finished basic training and dreamed of working in law enforcement. On July 2, 2021, Chrys went to a party. While there, he had gone to his car to get something when he was gunned down and killed, leaving his family devastated.

The car from which the gun was shot was registered to a Joseph Matos, who had an extensive criminal record. He was also a member of the Milwaukee Kings, a notorious gang in the area.

Joseph Matos is a Latino man 42 years old six foot two and 220 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes and goes by the nickname Troubles. There is a tattoo that reads ‘Most Wanted’ on his abdomen and M-Kings and 1300 tattoos on his neck. He is armed and very dangerous. He also has connections in Chicago, LA and Texas. All tips will remain anonymous.

The alleged shooter was Gary Roberson, who was a fellow gang member of Joseph’s.

Former gang member Tyrone Muhammad and Ex-Cons for Community and Social Change founder talks about the case and thinks it may be a case of mistaken identity.

GREECE, NY:

On January 6, 2025, a jewelry store in the Greece Ridge mall is robbed by armed thieves, overwhelming the workers. They left before security can stop them. Three of them, Destiny Allen, Michael Ruiz and Jahrusalem Smith have been caught and arrested, but the rest are still at large.

TOLEDO, OHIO:

On November 10, 2024, an ATM is stolen by a pickup truck and a construction truck.

CASE 2:

This six foot six, over 200 lb man is accused of killing his own wife. He was caught acting erratically on camera in Conover, North Carolina.

His wife Tinika Hodges is remembered as a loving, caring woman by her goddaughter Fantasia Lineberger. Diane Bender, Tinika’s mom, shares her memories and says that her husband Donald Hodges was controlling and scary.

On May 5th, 2022, a friend called Diane to say she never arrived at work. She went to investigate by going to Tinika’s house, only to find her dead. Fantasia recalls arriving and finding out the devastating news.

Authorities looked into the crime scene and found video cameras which showed Tinika arriving home and not leaving again. Donald Hodges was also there and left for a hotel in Charlotte, where he acted erratically.

When questioned, he gave a fake name, only to later be caught in his life.

Donald is an African American man who is six foot six, 273 lbs, bald with a black beard and brown eyes. There is an OG tattoo on his chest.

Donald is allegedly using dating apps to stay one step ahead of the police. The US Marshals are on the case trying to figure out his whereabouts. It is believed that he is taking advantage of people through these sites. It is also believed that he is using different pictures to evade authorities.

His ex Monic had a similar story to Tinika but was able to escape.

Nev Schulman of Catfish fame shares how Donald could be using social media and dating sites to get people to help him. He also shares how love bombing, avoiding meeting up or talking could be red flags.

Nev also shares how he was catfished and how them asking for money could also be another red flag.

He also says that if someone sees something, they should say something and report the profiles.

Donald could be in NYC or Philly.

There is a $10,000 reward for his capture.

HOUSTON, TEXAS:

On September 24th, 2023, a man opened fire at a sports bar. His name is Larice Evans and fought with several security guards before he came back and began shooting. He is six feet tall and 160 lbs and has HOOD and RICH tattoos on his arms.

CASE 3:

Elizabeth Smart is on hand to discuss a case that began four years ago.

Michael Butcher was married to Jennifer Settle and had a daughter named McKenna. After McKenna was born, Jennifer became very possessive and controlling.

In 2008, Michael and Jennifer separate and Jennifer takes McKenna to Greenville, South Carolina, telling her family that Michael was dangerous. McKenna was not allowed to go to school or have friends, nor was she allowed contact with Michael.

Eight years later, he got supervised visits through the courts. This led to him getting custody and her running away with McKenna. Both Michael and Jennifer’s families were left in a state of devastation due to Jennifer’s actions.

Elizabeth talks about a new break in the case. Before that, she talks about how McKenna trusts her mom even though she is under Jennifer’s complete control. She hopes McKenna remembers the good memories of her father.

There is a possibility that Jennifer has McKenna working on a horse farm or connecting with people in church. She tells McKenna that people are looking for her and want to see her come home.

New age progression pictures are shown of McKenna. She is now seventeen years old and has brown hair and blue eyes.

There is a possibility that they are in Greenville or Taylors, South Carolina, Tennessee, Maryland, Colorado or New Mexico.

Jennifer also allegedly sold her car to someone in Montana, which is another place where they might be hiding.

Elizabeth is now going to be on the AMW Most Wanted Missing Persons show!

More next week, stay tuned!