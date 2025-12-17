The Children of Rob and Michele Reiner Break Silence

The children of Rob and Michele Reiner, Romy and Jake released a statement in the wake of their parents’ murders.

“Words cannot even begin to describe the unimaginable pain we are experiencing every moment of the day. The horrific and devastating loss of our parents, Rob and Michele Reiner, is something that no one should ever experience,” read the statement released to TMZ on Wednesday, December 17. “They weren’t just our parents; they were our best friends.”

“We are grateful for the outpouring of condolences, kindness, and support we have received not only from family and friends but people from all walks of life.”

“We now ask for respect and privacy, for speculation to be tempered with compassion and humanity, and for our parents to be remembered for the incredible lives they lived and the love they gave,” the statement concluded.

The iconic director and his wife were found dead in this home this weekend at the hands of their son Nick, who is currently being held without bail.

If convicted, Nick will face life in prison without parole or the death penalty.