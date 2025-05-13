America’s Most Wanted Recap for Music Industry Murder

America’s Most Wanted on Fox opens with John and Callahan Walsh introducing a new set of cases. They also salute the police in honor of National Police Week.

CASE 1:

James Caldwell Jr. (Boogie Nation) was 29 years old when his life was tragically cut short when he was gunned down in New Rochelle, New York. He was an aspiring rapper on the way to making it big.

His sister Dawne and mom Barbara talk about his life and love of music. He had dreams of taking it to the big time and worked hard to make it happen. He was also big into helping his community and planned on giving back when he became famous.

Mtayari Dixon was a frenemy of James’s and wanted to work together. They did one video together, but since it wasn’t popular, James took it down, making Mtayari mad. He would then retaliate on social media.

Mtayari then allegedly shot James. He had run away from the scene of the crime and was spotted on camera by a former classmate who happened to see the video as people were trying to identify him.

Mtayari is 32 years old, six foot one and weighs about 235 lbs. He is a Black male with brown eyes and black hair that may be shaved. A tattoo of a male’s face is on his arm and often wears headphones.

James’s family was left brokenhearted and devastated.

Video shows James being shot and Mtayari escaping via Metro North and several buses. He was last seen in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Sargent Tim Adrian from the New Rochelle Police Department talks about the case. He explains what happened and that Mtayari was not a career criminal and there is nothing that could connect him to any kind of job since he has no skills other than his music. He believes friends and family are helping him. If people see him, they need to call because every bit of information helps.

CRIME ALERT:

In Sacramento, CA, two men robbed a Dominos Pizza on December 8th, 2024. The robbers took money from the register and safe. One of the suspects is Johnny Battle, who is a 33-year-old Black male who was already on parole. A thin, light skinned male with a slight build and tall stature is the unidentified suspect.

CRIME ALERT 2:

On December 4th, 2024, a security guard is stabbed after telling a fifty-year-old African American man with a medium build to leave the area. He was wearing camo pants and a green shirt at the time of the attack.

CASE 2:

Kaylee Dawson talks about the murder of her mother Erin, as does her daughter Kendra. They recall her meeting her husband Jason Birman and how in the beginning, everything seemed wonderful, with the girls even thinking of him as a dad.

In 2018, Erin lived with Jason and son Taylor in Washington. Taylor’s girlfriend Jillian was also always over.

On August 9th, 2024, a fire was reported and Erin was found inside with Taylor and Jillian shot dead. Jillian’s mom talks about the case and how the soot from the fire was found on Jillian’s dog Bridget, who was her best friend.

Erin and Taylor’s family found out about the fire at a birthday party.

Cell phones were found at the scene of the crime, including Jason’s. However, Jason’s car was missing, as was Jason.

Gunshots were also reported earlier in the day.

Jason is 50 years old, five foot eleven and weighs 210 lbs. He has gray hair and blue eyes and walks with a limp. His car is a blue Chevy pickup.

A few years prior to the murders, Jason was in a motorcycle accident, which led him to become addicted to painkillers. He also became angrier and would often pick fights with Taylor. Things got so bad that Erin considered divorce, but she knew it would lead to her losing everything.

Kaylee and Kendra talk to John about the case. Kendra even named her son in honor of Jason, making this even more sad. At first, they thought this was an accident, but soon found it was something more sinister. Kendra says they are still struggling and that their brother is trying to move out of the area since it is so painful.

There is a possibility Jason is in a cabin somewhere or took a truck and is driving cross country. He is also a hoarder and loves flea markets and swap meets. There are rumors that a lady may be helping him out.

He could be in Canada, New York or Washington.

CRIME ALERT 3:

On April 9th, 2025, a Montclair, California shoe store is robbed and destroyed. The name Frederick is yelled out as they take over ten thousand dollars in merchandise and make twenty thousand dollars worth of damage.

CASE 3:

Christan Beaman was 18 years old when his life was cut short on June 24th, 2022. He was gunned down after a party in the early morning hours.

His brother, Gianno Caldwell of Fox News, talks about the case and how he will stop at nothing to solve the case. He talks about getting the call from his sister Mia and how his nightmare began that night.

There was a black SUV with several African American men inside that came out and opened fire. It is believed that this was over a Facebook video.

John vows to keep working until Christian’s killers are found.