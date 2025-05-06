America’s Most Wanted Recap for FBI Top Ten Fugitive

America’s Most Wanted on Fox opens with John and Callahan Walsh introducing this week’s cases.

Cain Vincent Dyer, a former bank robber who was featured on AMW, will talk about his own experiences and help with one of the cases.

CASE 1: Atlantic Beach, NC

Sue Miller talks about the murder of her husband Randy. He was the love of her life and they would do anything for one another.

His best friend John talks about their mutual love of fishing and the trips they would take together. They had a plan to catch a redfish and on August 29th, 2022, the morning of the murder, got up early to prepare for the trip.

As Randy got ready, he was gunned down by a mysterious figure. John screamed and banged on the window when he heard Randy’s screams of pain and fear.

John’s neighbor Lesley called 911 and they both stayed by his side until Randy took his last breath.

Sue recalls finding out the news and how she was upset she couldn’t be there as he died.

Police begin to investigate and see several cars being robbed, as well as Randy’s attack and murder. However, nobody was identified. There are three men shown, including one African American man.

Randy was stabbed and it was believed he would have been robbed had John not scared the criminals by screaming and banging on the window.

Video footage is shown but there was no substantial evidence that could track down the killers.

Scarlett Wactor, mother of former General Hospital star Johnny Wactor, talks about Johnny’s murder last year. Johnny had been leaving work and gunned down after a botched car robbery.

She talks about the loss of her son and how she can relate to Sue. She also talks about how investigators were able to trace down the killers by looking at video footage and using facial recognition.

Scarlett believes that this might help catch the criminals, but nothing could bring Randy back.

The getaway car is a silver VW CC made between 2013-2017.

CRIME ALERT 1: Chicago, Illinois

On October 17th, 2024, there was a robbery and shooting at a gas station in broad daylight. Twenty-two rounds are shot and one person was killed. Two Black men of medium build left in a blue car and are still at large.

CRIME ALERT 2: Virginia Beach, Virginia

On September 25th, 2024 a woman is robbed while in her car on Fern Ridge Drive in Virginia Beach. She fights back and they disappear. They are still at large.

CASE 2: Los Angeles, California

A hardworking father was gunned down in a strip mall after work in LA on August 15th, 2019. He stopped for a cold drink when the crime took place.

Jabali Dumas was a former gang member but turned his life around after a stint in jail and his son was born.

His son Jabali Jr. talks about his life with his father, while other family members talk about how he was hardworking and loved life.

After the shooting, a man followed the killer in his car while calling 911. The car was also believed to be part of a hit and run earlier that day.

The killer was soon identified as Omar Cardenas. He is part of the Pierce Street/Van Nuys Boyz gang in LA and goes by the nickname Dollar.

Omar is thirty years old, five foot seven and 300 lbs. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes and might have a beard and wear glasses. He is on the FBI’s Top Ten Most Wanted List and could be hiding in Mexico.

It is believed that Jabali was in the wrong place at the wrong time.

Omar has had a long criminal record.

His family misses him every day.

Former FBI Director Jennifer Love talks about how perhaps Jabali’s life came back to haunt him and this could have played a factor in his death. She believes Omar will be caught.

CRIME ALERT 3: Oxon Hill, Maryland

On October 10th, 2024, a car drove into several stores to steal ATM machines in Oxon Hill, Maryland. The license plate of the white truck ends in 389.

CASE 3: Montgomery County, Maryland

On September 16th, 2022, a Truist Bank is robbed at gunpoint. The robber asked for the manager and held her at gunpoint, demanding money from various tellers.

He is believed to be in his fifties and at the time of the robbery wore a red hat and was casually dressed.

The robber stands six feet tall and weighing about 230 lbs, walking with a noticeable limp. At the time, he apologized for ruining their Friday and acted very casually despite being very dangerous.

Former AMW fugitive turned good guy Cain Vincent Dyer is on hand to talk about the case on hand and his own experience as a bank robber/AMW fugitive. His friends even claimed that they saw him on the show, but he pretended it was someone who looked like him.

Cain points out mistakes and thinks that this guy knows what he is doing….and is possibly on disability due to saying in the video that he was ready to die. He also believes it could be someone in law enforcement or military.

HONOR!

Bo the Canine Bloodhound hails from North Carolina and is the Humane Society Dog of the Year. Sgt. David Rowland talks about Bo’s job and how he has been training since he was a puppy. He is now two and knows how to track with his sense of smell and caught at least 18 bad guys, including a kidnapper.

John and Callahan give him a AMW Badge and in exchange, Bo gives them kisses.