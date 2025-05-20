America’s Most Wanted Recap for Fugitive Squatter Killer

America’s Most Wanted on Fox opens with John and Callahan Walsh introducing a new set of cases. Flash Shelton, the Squatter Hunter is also on hand to help with one of the cases.

CASE 1:

Dean Zentner talks about his mom Geralyn, while Debbie Springer talks about her dad Dave Covey. They talk about how Dave and Geralyn fell in love and got married in 1999. The couple loved the outdoors and being together. They had a cabin in Chesaw, Washington, where they often spent weekends.

One day, they discovered the power bill from the cabin was increasing in the winter, which was unusual, since there was nobody there. Geralyn and Dave went to investigate, and on February 13th, 2022, Dean and Debbie got a call that their parents’ car was abandoned with their dog inside.

There was a mad dash to get to the area. Tracks led them to an abandoned cabin, which looked like it had been in use. There was also a bicycle on the property, as well as a man, who ran away when he was spotted.

Mail addressed to Dylan Harrington, a 25-year-old man who lived off the grid. They didn’t think much of it until three days later, when the Covey’s property was investigated. Blood and charred bodies were found….and identified as Geralyn and Dave.

Dylan Harrington is now a suspect. He is a Caucasian man standing at five feet nine inches with brown hair, hazel eyes and weighs about 145 lbs. He would be 29 years old today.

Debbie and Dean talk about finding out about their parents’ murders as authorities discuss how the crime happened.

Dylan was last seen on February 15th, 2022. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Flash Shelton, the Squatter Hunter talks about the case. He also talks about how he has a similar situation at his mom’s house that he was planning to sell, which led to him hunting down squatters. Flash also explains ways to stay safe, including adding a non-trespass and more security.

He also thinks Dylan is used to this way of life now and could be anywhere off the grid and possibly working odd jobs or as a handyman.

Dylan could be in Washington, Idaho, Montana or Canada.

CRIME ALERT:

On November 19th, 2024, a dark colored sedan pulls up to a clothing store and is robbed by three people in Washington, DC. They are described as three Black men wearing dark clothing and are said to have a good idea as to what they were looking for when they were robbing the place.

CASE 2:

Cindy Cardenas was a mom of three girls and expecting her fourth daughter at the time of her murder. Her sisters talk about her life as a mom and how she began going out after her divorce. It was then that she met her boyfriend Hector Medina Grajeda, who just moved the area from Mexico.

Cindy’s family talk about how Hector seemed distant and how they were surprised he was going to raise Cindy’s unborn baby despite not being the father.

On August 27th, 2022, the family was at a birthday party. Cindy was happy and on top of the world….until Hector got into a fight with one of the cousins. Things got violent and Hector ran off with his brother.

Cindy decided that she was going to end things with Hector. She went to see him that night, but she would be murdered….discovered by her nephew. Authorities infer that she was shot in close range and probably never knew what happened.

Hector is Latino, 28, five foot 8 and 175 lbs with black hair and brown eyes. He also does not drive and often hitched rides from his friend Ramon.

Ramon was questioned and despite not initially cooperating with police, he finally admitted to his part of it and how Hector and his brother Eleazar.

On September 7th, Eleazar turned himself in, but Hector is still on the run.

Her family misses her every day and will not rest until Hector is brought to justice.

Mayra and Abby, Cindy’s sister and niece, talk about how Hector was possessive and aggressive, even holding Mayra at gunpoint during the party that took place the night of the murder.

Hector has ties to Tennessee and North Carolina, Alabama, Arkansas and Mexico.

CRIME ALERT 2:

Young crooks in Chevy Chase and Bethesda, Maryland have been robbing stores—some several times—in daylight. They are said to be connected to several robberies. This began on August 11th, 2024.

So far, ringleader Tyrone Harrington and Laquish Brown were arrested, and Earnest McKishin is a person of interest.

CASE 3:

An elementary school teacher turned principal named Jonathan Ullrich was the picture perfect role model for children….hiding as a wolf in sheep’s clothing.

Kids reported Jonathan for touching them inappropriately, but there was not enough evidence to charge him with anything. The only thing that could be done was to get an order of protection.

On December 8th, 2021, deputies went to serve Jonathan, but he barricaded himself in the house with weapons. When he was brought into custody, he claimed that demons made him do it.

Jonathan was released on bond and required to wear an ankle monitor.

On April 27th, 2023, the ankle monitor was removed and a note was found, claiming that Jonathan was planning to die by suicide. He gave the name of a cliff that led to a quarry of water, but nothing was found.

Jonathan is considered to be very dangerous and is known to change his appearance to fit into his environment.

Kara Robinson Chamberlin, an abductor survivor and victim advocate talks about her own story of being abducted and assaulted for 18 hours, only to escape when her kidnapper fell asleep. She talks about the similarities between her captor and Jonathan and explains how victims can get help.

Jonathan is 53, five foot six , weighs 180 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes and could possibly have a beard. He loves motorcycles, heavy metal music and could be in Tennessee and New York.

More next week, stay tuned.