NBC Announces 2023 Midseason Premiere Schedule

MONDAYS – “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” Shines the Spotlight on the World’s Best Acts; New Season of “The Voice” Starts Up Again March 6 with First-Time Coaches Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan Joining Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton

TUESDAYS – All-New Comedy “Night Court” Bangs the Gavel on Jan. 17 While “New Amsterdam” Closes Its Doors with Two-Hour Series Finale; “American Auto” Pumps the Gas Jan. 24 with Season 2 Premiere; “That’s My Jam” Turns the Beat Around on March 7 in Season 2 Return

WEDNESDAYS – The Windy City Continues to Own Wednesdays with the Unrivaled Triple-Header of “Chicago Med,” Followed by “Chicago Fire” and Concluding with “Chicago P.D.”

THURSDAYS: “Law & Order,” “Law & Order” SVU” and “Law & Order: Organized Crime” Deliver Night’s Top Dramas

SUNDAYS: Aloha From Hawaii as “Magnum P.I.” Makes Network Debut on Feb. 19; Series Premiere of Shanola Hampton-Starrer “Found” Launches That Same Night; Red Reddington and “The Blacklist” Return Feb. 26

UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. — Nov. 7, 2022 — Following another Premiere Week win and a top-rated fall, NBC heads into 2023 with the launch of an all-new “Night Court,” the debuts of dramas “Found” and “Magnum P.I.” and an extension of the world’s most successful reality format with “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars.”

NBC heads into midseason as the #1 network in both total viewers and 18-49 demo in overall programming as well as being #1 in the demo in entertainment-only programming.

“Saturday Night Live” continues its reign as the #1 entertainment program in the demo (live + 3). In live +7 viewing in the demo, NBC has the top three shows – “Chicago P.D.,” “Saturday Night Live” and “Chicago Fire.” “Quantum Leap,” which was recently given a full-series order, ranks #3 in new shows this season in the demo L+7.

In total viewers, the current season of “The Voice” – with coaches Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Camila Cabello – ranks #1 for unscripted programming.

“Following another winning fall, we’re looking forward to a great January and beyond with a strong schedule that delivers on the return of many favorites coupled with fantastic new premieres,” said Frances Berwick, Chairman, Entertainment Networks, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We continue to program with an eye toward a year-round schedule, constantly providing our audiences with new reasons to tune in and engage either live on NBC or stream next day on Peacock.”

“We can’t wait to share these terrific new series with our audience,” said Susan Rovner, Chairman, Entertainment Content, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “‘Found,’ from Greg Berlanti and Nkechi Okoro Carroll, is a stellar addition to our drama lineup while ‘Magnum, P.I.’ comes to us with a passionate fanbase already in place that we intend to nourish. On the comedy side, having John Larroquette and Melissa Rauch co-star in an updated ‘Night Court’ is a dream come true, and our critically acclaimed comedy ‘American Auto’ is back with its hilarious and ironic look at corporate America. Add “AGT: All-Stars” to that mix and it’s a great start to the new year.”

Launching right out of the holiday season, “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” premieres Monday, Jan. 2. This new series serves as an extension of the powerhouse hit franchise, featuring winners, fan favorites and viral sensations from previous seasons of “America’s Got Talent” and “Got Talent” franchises around the world.

On Tuesday, Jan. 17, court is back in session when “Night Court” debuts. Melissa Rauch plays the late Harry Stone’s daughter and takes the gavel, sparring with new public defender and “Night Court” legend John Larroquette. A week after “Night Court” airs back-to-back episodes, the critically acclaimed Ana Gasteyer-starrer “American Auto” returns to create an hourlong Tuesday comedy block beginning Jan. 24.

Sunday, Feb. 19 will mark the premiere date for the broadcast return of “Magnum, P.I.” and series premiere of “Found,” starring Shanola Hampton and from executive producer Greg Berlanti. “Magnum P.I.,” starring Jay Hernandez as the suave title character, will be beginning its fifth season. A week later on Feb. 26 will be the Season 10 premiere of “The Blacklist,” the ultra-compelling drama starring Emmy Award winner James Spader as Red Reddington.

The Voice” returns March 6 with new coaches Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan alongside Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton. A day later, first-year hit “That’s My Jam,” with host Jimmy Fallon, returns for more games, performances and musical impressions, expanding to 10 episodes in season two.

In addition to their curated linear timeslots, all shows will be available to stream on Peacock.

Previously announced shows that have been ordered to series but not yet dated include “Grand Crew,” “The Wheel” and “L.A. Fire and Rescue.”

Please visit here for photos.

NBC MIDSEASON 2022-23 SCHEDULE

(New programs in UPPER CASE; all times ET/PT)

MONDAY, JAN. 2

8 p.m. — “AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: ALL-STARS” (Series premiere)

10 p.m. – “Quantum Leap” (Return from hiatus)

TUESDAY, JAN. 3

8 p.m. – “America’s Got Talent: All-Stars” (Encore)

10 p.m. – “New Amsterdam” (Return from hiatus)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 4

8 p.m. — “Chicago Med” (Return from hiatus)

9 p.m. — “Chicago Fire” (Return from hiatus)

10 p.m. — “Chicago P.D.” (Return from hiatus)

THURSDAY, JAN. 5

8 p.m. — “Law & Order” (Return from hiatus)

9 p.m. — “Law & Order: SVU” (Return from hiatus)

10 p.m. — “Law & Order: Organized Crime” (Return from hiatus)

FRIDAY, JAN. 6

8 p.m. — “Lopez vs. Lopez” (Return from hiatus)

8:30 p.m. – “Young Rock” (Return from hiatus)

9 p.m. – “Dateline NBC” (Return from hiatus)

TUESDAY, JAN. 17

8 and 8:30 p.m. – “NIGHT COURT” (Series premiere; back-to-back episodes one night only)

9 p.m. – “New Amsterdam” (Two-hour series finale)

TUESDAY, JAN. 24

8:30 p.m. – “American Auto” (Season premiere)

TUESDAY, JAN. 31

9 and 10 p.m. – “La Brea” (Return from hiatus; back-to-back episodes one night only)

SUNDAY, FEB. 19

9 p.m. – “MAGNUM P.I.” (Season premiere)

10 p.m. – “FOUND” (Series premiere)

SUNDAY, FEB. 26

8 p.m. – “The Blacklist” (Season premiere)

MONDAY, MARCH 6

8 p.m. – “The Voice (Season premiere)

TUESDAY, MARCH 7

9 p.m. – “The Voice”

10 p.m. – “That’s My Jam” (Season premiere)

NEW COMEDY SERIES

NIGHT COURT

Unapologetic optimist judge Abby Stone, the daughter of the late Harry Stone, follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding.

The cast includes Melissa Rauch, John Larroquette, India de Beaufort, Kapil Talwalkar and Lacretta.

Dan Rubin, Melissa Rauch and Winston Rauch executive produce. John Larroquette produces.

Warner Bros. Television produces in association with After January Productions and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

NEW DRAMA SERIES

MAGNUM P.I.

“Magnum P.I.” is a modern take on the classic series centering on Thomas Magnum, a decorated former Navy SEAL who, upon returning home from Afghanistan, repurposes his military skills to become a private investigator. A charming rogue, an American hero and a die-hard Detroit Tigers fan, Magnum lives in a guest cottage on Robin’s Nest, the luxurious estate where he works as a security consultant to supplement his P.I. business. The “majordomo” of the property is Juliet Higgins, a beautiful and commanding disavowed MI:6 agent whose second job is to keep Magnum in line, with the help of her two Dobermans. When Magnum needs back up on a job, he turns to his trusted buddies and fellow POW survivors Theodore ‘TC’ Calvin, a former Marine chopper pilot who runs Island Hoppers, a helicopter tour business, and Orville “Rick” Wright, a former Marine door-gunner-turned-impresario of Oahu’s coolest nightclub and the most connected man on the island. With keys to a vintage Ferrari in one hand, aviator sunglasses in the other, and an Old Düsseldorf longneck chilling in the fridge, Thomas Magnum is back on the case!

The cast includes Jay Hernandez, Perdita Weeks, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill, Amy Hill, and Tim Kang.

Eric Guggenheim Barbie Kligman, John Davis, Justin Lin, John Fox, David Wolkove and Gene Hong executive produce.

CBS Studios produces in association with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

FOUND

In any given year, more than 600,000 people are reported missing in the U.S. More than half that number are people of color that the country seems to forget about. Public relations specialist Gabi Mosely (series star and producer Shanola Hampton) — who was once herself one of those forgotten ones — and her crisis management team now make sure there is always someone looking out for the forgotten missing people. But unbeknownst to anyone, this everyday hero is hiding a chilling secret of her own.

The cast includes Shanola Hampton, Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Kelli Williams, Brett Dalton, Gabrielle Walsh, Arlen Escarpeta and Karan Oberoi.

Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Sonay Hoffman, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Leigh London Redman and Lindsay Dunn executive produce.

Berlanti Productions and Rock My Soul Productions produces in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

AMERICA’S GOT TALENT: ALL-STARS

“America’s Got Talent: All-Stars,” a new extension of the powerhouse hit series featuring winners, finalists, fan favorites and viral sensations from previous seasons of “America’s Got Talent” and “Got Talent” franchises around the world. The contestants will take the stage once again, but this time to compete for the ultimate All-Star title.

“Got Talent” creator and executive producer Simon Cowell will judge alongside global fashion icon Heidi Klum and renowned comedian Howie Mandel. “America’s Got Talent” host Terry Crews will serve as host.

With more than 70 local versions of “Got Talent” produced across Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa and the Americas, “AGT: All-Stars” brings together the most beloved and memorable contestants from across the globe for one of the toughest competitions yet. The best of the best will return to the stage to showcase their talent in hopes of being crowned the first-ever winner of “AGT: All-Stars.”

The “Got Talent” format has had more than a billion global viewers since it began airing in 2006 in America and has aired in 194 territories worldwide. “Got Talent” holds the Guinness World Records title as the Most Successful Reality Television Format.

Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly and Jason Raff are the executive producers.

Fremantle and Syco Entertainment produce.