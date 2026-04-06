Matlock Recap for The Calvary Isn’t Coming

Matlock on CBS is back! When we last left our heroes, Shae was being arrested on allegations of bribing the jury on case that had a hung jury, Julian, Olympia and Matty were working on the Wellbrexa takedown, Olympia made a date with the judge’s son.

Confused? You won’t be at the end of this episode of Matlock.

Olympia visits Shae in jail and says she will help…she just has to get through the night. She knows Shae is innocent, but someone did bribe a juror, but who?

Matty is dealing with the case, while Edwin reflects on how they got engaged in Paris and how they should go back. He shares more memories and how he plans on making more memories at special places to celebrate their 50th anniversary.

Alfie finds a couple that could be connected to the Wellbrexa case.

Hunter continues to work on the case while continuing to annoy Sarah.

The Wolf talks to Olympia about Shae and the case, with Gwen interfering. Everyone wonders what they should do and how they can get her out of jail and prove her innocence.

Matty and Julian plan to head to Massachusetts to question Priva, the woman who may have been involved in the Wellbrexa case.

Shae is accused of paying someone off in a restaurant when she…..went to the bathroom? He followed and minutes later left with a package that could have contained money.

Shae thinks the drop was staged and she was followed by a PI who knows she is a regular. Hunter and Matty think it is a man named Coleman, who is the contractor involved in the case. They all put their heads together to prove this and bring in Sarah, who continues to be rude to Hunter.

Olympia talks to Gwen, who talks about the merger and how to handle things with Shae. They want her to bring Matty in, but she has plans for her anniversary. Olympia convinces her that they need her, so she goes to talk to Edwin about it. Needless to say, Edwin is not a happy bunny.

Matty writes a letter of memories, love and apologies for Edwin.

Shae is shocked that Matty is leading her case, dressed down and playing with a locket with her picture in it from her childhood. It reminds her of what she is fighting for.

I spent the night in jail and then shopped at Marshall’s. I am humbled. Oh, Shae, they can never make me hate you!

The case begins. The dude Matty is questioning looks like he could be the love child of a used car salesman and Valentin Cassidine. She gets him to admit that he staged things to get people in trouble before, but cannot get him to admit to doing the same to Shae.

Olympia and Julian go to Massachusetts, armed with aliases and information from Alfie. As they talk about doing their own shakedown, Olympia gets a text from Remy, the judge’s son, confirming their date. Julian teases her and promises to teach her how to get her groove back.

Sarah and Hunter question one of the people involved in the collapse case and are interrupted by his assistant Gail, who is bearing coffee. Hunter asks if he can have some and goes to talk to her.

Julian and Olympia learn Priva is dead. They are told to leave by her husband and the door slammed in their faces. As they try to wear him down, they talk to his new wife, who talks about Priva dying in a car accident while drunk. She agrees to give them the research journals if they don’t return.

Olympia and Julian read part of the journals to Matty, who is trying to eat her hot dog for lunch. As they try and figure out where Senior was in April 2010, a date which was mentioned in the journals. They also see a random money mention and wonder where it is connected….while being followed and trying to escape who is tailing him.

As Hunter and Sarah try and fill Matty in on the progress in their case, Shae texts her, saying she needs her now. Shae is mad because there is no progress and Matty took time for lunch, so Matty yells at Shae, saying that because of her she had to break a promise to her grandson.

Shae breaks down and apologizes and talks about how this is heartbreaking and how she is so scared.

The case continues and shows there were cell phone records proving that she was lying about being at home.

Matty comforts Shae and says she is the calvary that will help her through this. She tells her that they are a lot alike, which Shae thinks is a compliment since she thinks Matty is a really good person.

Hunter and Sarah work to prove that Shae’s phone was cloned. While they work on it, Sarah apologizes for being such a bummer but thinks he has it a lot easier than she does. He says he has a mom in prison, so life hasn’t been easy for him either.

The Wolf tells Matty they are dropping Shae. She tries to fight it, but no dice.

Matty comes home to a card and flowers from Edwin, saying he felt hurt when he woke up alone on their anniversary, but compares falling in love with her to a Michaelangelo work of art….but he went out with friends.

Olympia comes over for junk food, venting and girl talk….with wine and a side of work. As they tease each other, they are able to connect a boat to Pratt, one of the inspectors and the man Shae allegedly bribed, which can save Shae.

Matty brings this up in court, saying both men have boats and know each other….and Pratt worked for Coleman Construction and Coleman’s cousin’s company. She knows he is taking bribes and framed Shae….who is now a free woman.

Matty and Shae hug and have a cute moment.

Edwin is waiting for Matty, and they promise to spend the weekend together. They seal it with a kiss.

Remy is waiting for his cousin Langston, who drops off his car. Olympia seems to have had a love at first sight moment for Langston.

The Wolf tells Matty ‘warnings are subtle, responses are not.’ This is something that was said in connection with Wellbrexa, which means that The Wolf, NOT Senior was the bad guy who paid the visit to Priva!

More next week, stay tuned.