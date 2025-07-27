America’s Got Talent Recap for 8/13/2024

Tonight is the first night of live shows on NBC’s America’s Got Talent. The first round of acts will compete tonight with only three of them moving on to the next round. Terry Crews hosts, while Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and Sofia Vergara judge.

Sofia gets a live show Golden Buzzer.

Flewnt and Inkabee: They are a father/son rap duo who do an original song based on certain current situations. It is interesting and informative, with Inkabee stealing the show.

The judges think they are amazing, confident and love their relationship. Simon would love to see them work separately, but still likes their dynamic.

Attraction Juniors: The leader’s father won BGT in a previous season. Their routine takes place at a campsite that shows kids telling scary stories, running from monsters and the like. It is a cool way to tell a scary story and would be perfect for Halloween time.

The judges think they improved since their first performance and think they are brilliant and fun.

Liv Warfield: She is a singer that won one of Simon’s Golden Buzzers. Tonight she performs a song that was written by Prince especially for her. She adds several background musicians and singers, making the performance next level. There is something so powerful about her performance that it makes her really stand out in the crowd.

The judges think she did an unbelievable job and that it was a million dollar performance.

Hypers Kids Africa: They do a hip hop performance to Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now) and WOW. The acrobatics, the spirit, the fun….everything about it makes me smile. I am totally obsessed with this act! I have no idea how they are going to top this one.

The judges think they did an amazing, brilliant job and that they are going to go far in the competition.

Ashes and Arrows: They perform a song I am not familiar with (I think it might be an original), but I really enjoy. They have a nice chemistry and beautiful harmonies that help blend their voices into a unique sound.

The judges think they are next level and that America is about to fall in love with them.

Los Osos High School: How this dance troupe can not only keep over fifty dancers in sync, but also do it using several different songs is beyond me. I am floored by how wonderfully they were all able to come together and do such an incredible performance. There was so much action, so much dancing and so much fun that nobody—including myself—wanted it to end.

The judges are blown away by how well they did and the audience is cheering so loud that it is hard to even hear what they are saying!!!

Hakuna Matata Acrobats: They do a balancing acrobatic act that looks like a combination of danger, dance and a bit of Magic Mike sexiness built in…WOW. This is an act that I would totally pay to see. I am obsessed. The balancing is like nothing we have ever seen before and the dancing is HOT HOT HOT!

Sofia is also obsessed, apparently, because she gives them her Golden Buzzer!

Philip Lewis: He does a baton act that is all self-taught. He seems to be struggling tonight because he drops the baton several times, but he does manages to save the act by catching several fire batons.

The judges love his personality, which they think make up for the mistakes—and even wonder if they were actually mistakes.

Rhythm and Roni: This is a dog/human dance act done to a medley of Queen songs. There is something so sweet and cute about this act that it makes me smile from start to finish. I absolutely loved every moment of it.

The judges think the dog did better than some human dance acts and even wonder if the dog is real, really dancing or just that amazing.

Arshiya: She may only be in ninth grade, but she has a talent and star quality well beyond her years. Tonight she does a Bollywood/horror themed performance complete with sound effects as she does her contortions. It is a bit odd, but it fits in with the horror theme. She ends by slithering down the stairs and going on the judges table.

The judges think she is beautiful, mesmerizing and incredible.

Richard Goodall: He was Heidi’s first Golden Buzzer….janitor by day, singer by night. In fact, the students at his school encouraged him to go on the show. He dedicates his performance to his fiancée, who recently survived a heart attack by singing Michael Bolton’s How Am I Supposed to Live Without You. It is the perfect way to end the night and one of the best performances of the night to boot.

The judges think he is memorable and think he can win, even though Simon wishes he chose a less old-fashioned song.

Results tomorrow.