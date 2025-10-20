High Potential Recap for 2/11/2025

-Ava is learning how to drive, scaring Morgan and Ludo. Elliott is a bit nicer, until he actually sees her drive.

-Morgan wants the precinct to watch over Ava as she drives.

-Selena is making everyone go to a gala….where one year Oz knocked down an ice sculpture.

-There is a new case where someone is being held hostage, wearing a sign that says two hours to make your move.

-The victim is named Spencer Wallace. He is in a room with no windows, which Morgan notices based on the picture lighting.

-There is a puzzle found at the apartment, but no Spencer. Morgan, of course, puts together the puzzle, realizing there is a piece missing on purpose.

-Morgan and Adam go on a hike to try and find clues….him in a shirt and tie and her in her short skirt and high heeled boots.

-There are cards on their path, which have clues. They hope they pick the right one and save Spencer.

-Selena tells them that insulin needles were found at the apartment, meaning Spencer is diabetic and on borrowed time.

-Morgan finds a hopscotch game that shows them where to look in the binocular display. They realize he is in a storage unit. They finally find him in L4 and are able to save him and give him his meds.

-At the hospital, Spencer tells them that he was kidnapped going into his apartment. He was taken to a room and forced to play games. He was too scared to really do much but noticed that the kidnapper was wearing an anime mask. He was then taken to the storage room.

-Morgan wants to know why the room was empty and Spencer explains that he shared it with his partner James, who died in a car accident. He ended up moving stuff since it was so painful.

-Morgan goes to get food at the diner and is told it was paid for. She realizes it was paid for by Gio, the guy looking for Roman. He tells her Roman was scared and was working with a woman named Lyla Flynn. He promises to keep digging, but she isn’t sure she can trust him. He makes her give him her number in case he gets mor information.

-Ava shows Morgan her scrapbook that she made in case Roman is found.

-Morgan tells Ava about the gala. Ava gets excited and asks to dress her.

-Daphne and Oz are working on the case and told to go to the hotel for another clue.

-Tom calls Morgan and tells her about his new job and that he is going to the gala as well.

-Morgan is also at the hotel, where they find clues that contain dolls and the word the fun has just begun in Scrabble letters.

-Oz admits that he lost his dad last year and went to a grief group, which is how he knew Spencer. He thinks the group might be connected to Spencer’s kidnapping, but they can’t figure out how the dolls fit in.

-The police question the group and that a man named David was in the group and lost his sister, which put an end to game nights.

-Morgan tells Selena and Adam about Gio and Lyla. They try and figure out what is going on.

-The group tries to find David, as well as a woman named Sierra, who is missing and also part of the group.

-Morgan realizes that Sierra’s bookshelf was moved and turns off the light, where she sees a hidden message ‘you can’t tell in the dark.’ She thinks it is connected to her ASL interpreter job. She then realizes the doll’s hands are all in ASL letters and numbers spelling out PICO X1.

-The search is on for Sierra, who is being held hostage in a safe. Morgan thinks the game jacks is connected to it and figures out the combination to the safe, saving Sierra’s life.

-Morgan says that she loved jacks, but her dad hated it. It cost her a group of friends, which made her resent her father.

-Morgan goes home and sees that Ludo and Ava surprised her with a dress and accessories for the gala.

-Ludo and Morgan talk about the case, which she finds more and more frustrating. She then kicks him out so she can try on her dress.

-Gio texts her to meet him tomorrow.

-Ronnie goes to see Adam and they banter as usual. He tells them that Lyla was an undercover agent who was murdered 15 years ago. The case was never solved. They know she was involved with Roman, but he dropped off the grid. He gives Adam information and tells him to burn it once he reads it.

-Oz is kidnapped!

-Everyone jokes that Oz is fashionably late, but not realizing he is in trouble.

-Morgan comes in looking gorgeous and Adam offers to get her a drink.

-Selena and Daphne worry about Oz, so Daphne goes to look for him.

-Adam and Morgan dance and talk about working together. He wants to handle things with Gio, but Morgan warns him against it. He promises that he can trust her, so she tells him about the text.

-Tom walks in and asks Morgan to dance.

-Daphne realizes something happened to Oz and calls in the team. They realize the fonts are different and realize that there is a code for RHOKA, which is a name of a real estate place.

-Oz is held hostage in a pool, hence the clue Marco.

-The gang rushes to save Oz, who is actually chained and has a brick tied to him. Adam jumps in and grabs him, while Daphne does CPR. She saves him.

-The gang teases him and call CSI. Oz talks to Morgan about another near drowning and how he is afraid he will never get over losing his dad. She comforts him.

-Adam meets with Gio and sees he has his son there. Gio says he has a target on his back and has his reasons for helping Morgan.

-The house where Oz was taken belongs to David’s parents.

-Morgan is food shopping with the kids when she drops a turkey. A cute guy helps her and flirts, which causes Ava to tease her.

-When Morgan gets home, she sees a game she never got, making her realize the guy she saw was David….just as they find a picture of him at the station. However, the rehab place David is at claims he is on lockdown…so the killer is not David.

-Adam says that Roman is alive.

-HOW IN THE WORLD IS THAT THE ENDING? WHO WAS THAT DUDE PRETENDING TO BE DAVID? WHERE IS ROMAN? HOW CAN I WAIT UNTIL FALL FOR ANSWERS? COME ON, SON!