The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Recap for 3/26/2026

Tonight’s episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo opens with Boz wanting to make their last night in Tuscany memorable. She makes fun of Rachel for wearing a kaftan while tanning.

Kyle orders a latte with oat milk and two shots, no please, but thank you!

Amanda and Sutton have slumber party time, where Sutton tells Amanda that Erika ChatGPTed her to find bad reviews on her business. Boz ChatGPTed herself and compared her success to Amanda’s lack of….so, my ChatGPT can beat up your ChatGPT.

Amanda maintains that she is still a success, while Sutton says she has her back.

Kyle is on her second coffee after being up all night and snacking.

Erika wears sunglasses to breakfast, as you do when you’re a pop star, I suppose.

Kathy plans to go shopping for an hour. Only an hour….but she is a Hilton and they probably have whatever she wants at the ready.

Now the ladies are trash talking Natalie for changing her story and Kyle tells Kathy she better take her side or else. Considering Kathy wasn’t really paying attention to the conversation, does it really matter if she picks a side?

Time to trash talk Dorit! She is late. Did anyone know she is always late? Anyone? Bueller? It’s not like it’s been brought up every season since she has been on the show!

The ladies are going grape stomping and all I can think of is that episode of Monk where he and Natalie went to a winery and he drunkenly solved a murder with Leland identifying the dead dude’s aftershave in the wine. Or I Love Lucy, like Jennifer said.

I don’t stomp grapes, I drink grapes. Same, Rachel, same.

They stomp the grapes and drink wine, only to bring up the damn Mask Gate. Boz doubles down and calls Amanda out on her behavior, so Amanda in turn brings up ChatGPT Gate. They fight and Amanda ChatGPTs Boz and sees that Boz’s criticisms about her are the same ones ChatGPT are saying about Boz.

Boz wants Amanda to bring down her walls, but Amanda doesn’t want to anymore since they are still mean to her.

Kyle, Dorit and Erika are shopping and eating gelato instead of dealing with the grape stomping drama. Well, it is more of an intervention for Dorit. With a side of Erika playing mediator.

Dorit is all like, ‘Kyle is being mean to me and saying bad things to me!’ Kyle to her credit, admits this, but also says she isn’t saying anything different than anyone else.

Erika tries to be understanding since she knows Dorit is going through a tough time, but Dorit thinks she is a big meanie now too. Boz is her BFF for LIFE and she doesn’t trust Kyle, so neener, neener boo-boo!

Dorit is big mad because of Kyle saying stuff in the past and more or less existing. It is also hot and why are they arguing in the heat, outside, where it is HOT? So, they order gelato and get into a pissing contest over whose separation/divorce is worse.

Erika tries to calm things down, but is told to shut up by Dorit, who storms off, angrily eating her gelato. She even leaves with the driver, so now Erika and Kyle are stranded. Erika at least has the good sense to call the villa to see if there is another driver to come get them. Somehow, this works!

There is a bug in the car and they freak out, then back at the villa, Erika falls down the stairs and if there is any reason to have a drink (or in Kyle’s case, another latte or a cupcake) this would be it.

Everyone else comes home and are filled in about everything going on with Dorit. They air their grievances about Dorit like this is a Festivus in her honor or something.

Everyone dresses for dinner and are in Team Kyle and Team Dorit cars. I saw less drama in middle school when the big OMG fight was about who stole whose boyfriend or who had the audacity to buy the same outfit as one of the popular girls and wear it on the same day.

The dinner is so awkward. Not only is the Kyle/Dorit fight causing tension, but poor Sutton is sad about her last child leaving the nest and wants to talk but everyone is ignoring her.

Kyle tries to ease the tension to talk about what happened with Dorit, causing yet another fight over everything from who is gossiping about Dorit, to Dorit riding Kyle’s ass to that stupid Kelly bag that looks like it belongs in a Pretty Pretty Princess dress up box.

More next week, stay tuned.