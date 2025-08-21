Only Murders in the Building Recap for Escape From Planet Klongo

The penultimate episode of this season of Only Murders in the Building on Hulu opens with Charles talking about working in the acting industry and losing touch with people you used to work with. However, he mentions that some of them could be life changing in different ways. As he talks, there is a flashback of Sazz on the phone talking to her agent. As she gets into her car, she hits someone and is impressed with the flip. She asks them if they ever worked in the field.

In the present day, Oliver, Mabel and Charles try to visit Glen but are stopped by a nurse. They argue with her, but she won’t let them in. She is also unimpressed with the fact that they have beer, smelling salts and a Ouija board to help lure him out of the corner.

The trio sit in the waiting room as they wait for permission to see Glen. Charles offers to take Oliver out to celebrate his upcoming wedding. Oliver is thrilled with the idea of a bachelor party and hugs him. As they continue to chat, the bartender from Concussions goes to visit Glen.

He wants to know if the trio are close to solving the murder. They tell him they are working on it, leading to them talking about Project Rokonkana, the movie where Sazz and Glen met. It turned out that Sazz had Glen fired due to harassment, but nobody except the two of them and the director know what happened. The bartender reveals that the director is none other than Ron Howard.

Oliver exclaims that they finally have a celebrity this season!

A flashback shows Sazz working with the stuntman on how to do fire stunts. She walks him through setting it up, even giving him a fire retardant vest from her old man.

Back in the present day, the trio plan on finding a way to meet Ron Howard, who Oliver claims to know via pictures. He then tells a story about how they met back in the day, sharing soup and dancing on tables.

Mabel says that assuming it is a true story, he can call him. Oliver claims this meeting happened before cell phones, leading to Mabel sarcastically saying that she can call Tommy Hanks since she once saw him in a movie.

The guys try to plan the bachelor party, which Oliver wants filled with A-listers. Mabel takes this time to find Ron Howard.

Mabel meets with Bev, who calls her assistant, asking if they had a meeting with Mabel. She decides to talk to her anyway and vents about issues with the movie….all while making a Red Bull cocktail.

Mabel asks her about Ron Howard. She says he is in New York shooting an autobiographical movie worth millions. Bev gives her the information while trying to question Mabel about things to make her part in the movie better. She promises to come back with more information.

The trio go to see Ron Howard but are denied by security. Oliver tries to use the ‘share his soup with Ron’ story, but he still doesn’t care. As they leave, they hear someone asking if they are background actors, so they decide to go with it and find a way to meet Ron Howard.

Mabel is nervous about this, but the guys assure her it will be fine. They all pretend to act terrified. Oliver gets in with his scream, Charles gets in because the director feels bad for Brazzos doing background and Mabel gets in doing nothing.

Glen wakes up from his coma and thinks his nurse is an angel. She tells him he is in a hospital and says his friends from the movie came to see him. She says she will get him as he tries to propose to her. He then begins complaining about the room.

Another flashback shows the stuntman and Sazz working together as the trio prep for Ron Howard’s movie in the present day. The guys are dressed in spandex and Mabel is in a glittery old Hollywood outfit.

They wonder what the movie is about and how to talk to him when Mabel gets the text about Glen. She says she has to go talk to him and remove the part of her brain that shows them in spandex.

As she leaves, the guys talk about the bachelor party.

Glen is smuggled to death in the hospital.

The movie begins with the background actors being terrified. Oliver overacts and gets mad at Charles for not following suit. They end up fighting over the bachelor party and Charles telling him no one will show up since he is insufferable. This results in them getting kicked out and banned from set, while the others get to meet Ron Howard.

Mabel talks to the nurse, who says that Glen is dead. As she tells Mabel the information she has, a news story about a dead person plays in the background. Mabel asks who else the nurse called and she says it was the emergency contact….Sazz. Mabel asks if a man answered and the nurse says yes. Mabel goes to investigate and find out what happened and who answered.

Another flashback shows the stuntman being set on fire on set. Sazz is proud of him and cheers until she realizes something is very wrong.

Charles and Oliver talk things out. Charles admits Oliver is his emergency contact and that he feels like a third wheel now that Oliver is getting married. He didn’t want to do a bachelor party, just celebrate their friendship. They make up and go to dinner.

At dinner, Oliver asks Charles to be his best man, Life Alert contact and colonoscopy partner. Charles orders drinks and moves celebrity pictures on the wall of fame as they toast to their friendship.

They decide they need an A-Lister, Ron Howard walks in. It turns out he did know Oliver and they two hug. Charles mentions a fishing hole and upsets Ron Howard, leading to Oliver having him walk it out.

Mabel meets with Marshall, who wants to capture her true voice. She is too upset about Glen to talk about it, but ironically, Marshall thinks her sadness captures the voice he wanted.

The three guys talk about Project Ronkonkana. Ron Howard talks about how the stuntman reignited on fire and burned his eyebrows out on a stunt gone wrong in the scene that Sazz witnessed and loved.

Marshall and Mabel work on the script as she gets them beers. She goes into the beer box from the hospital and finds something in the box.

Ron talks about the stuntman, who turns out to be Marshall, alias Rex Bailey. We see different flashbacks of him working with Sazz and Glen on set and how he killed Glen.

Mabel finds Marshall’s script in the beer box and she sees that it was written by SAZZ PATAKI! She asks him about it as Charles texts her to warn her about Rex/Marshall….as the episode comes to a close.