Will Trent Recap for 5/5/2026

The season finale of Will Trent on ABC opens with some dude peeing on the side of the roadwhile his friends make fun of him,

The cops come and force everyone out of the car…..

Meanwhile, the station plays in its annual baseball game. Will is striking out, but finally hits the ball….only to be so out of it he forgot to run the bases.

Later on, he is roasted by everyone else while the teens come to the station. One named Lizzie was cut and taken away while Nick was beaten up. The other teens said they tried to get information but were told to shut up. They also never used their radios, making Will think Lizzie was kidnapped.

Lizzie’s parents are notified and have no idea why she was kidnapped. Her mom thinks that a nurse they fired for stealing years ago could be involved, but her dad doesn’t think this is the case.

Franklin, Angie and Ormewood look at videos and see the fake cops, with Franklin identifying them from a TV show.

The nurse who was fired says she never stole anything and the whole thing was a set up from years ago, done by Eugene, Lizzie’s sad. Further investigation shows a secret account Eugene has, making them think he is up to no good.

Franklin and Ormewood question the costume designer from the show and see uniforms are missing….and Nick is the one who stole them.

Faith and Will look into Nick’s background after clearing the other kids from the crime. He was broke and has a record, one of which had him beating up a man he never met before.

He was also looking into foreclosed houses…..and then there is a video where Lizzie is begging for help since time is running out. Lizzie’s mom is terrified and says that Eugene’s gun is gone.

The meds stolen include anti-viral STD meds and morning after pills.

Faith finds the house where Lizzie is being held. When they find her, Faith is knocked out, Lizzie runs, Nick is arrested and the other person…..escapes?

Will and Faith question Nick, who is less than cooperative. As he screams at them….Faith connects the tattoo on his neck to Grace, the girl who was trafficked several weeks before. Faith believes Lizzie knew what her father was doing and Nick is a victim. She talks to him and she finally gets him to talk and admits that he, Lizzie and several others are trying to help the victims and take down the bad guys…..including Eugene.

Angie is in labor! She calls Seth while Will and Ormewood go on a stakeout to watch Nick. Faith and Franklin are also there, ready to take the bad guys down.

There is a shootout and a suspect is gunned down. Eugene is arrested and angry his own daughter took him down. He lawyered up and refuses to talk.

Several powerful men, including a senator, are arrested with several victims found. Faith and Ormewood are determined to take them down.

Seth and Angie are in an accident on the way to the hospital. He calls for help as she goes in and out of consciousness. A random dude named Dean goes to help them and stays with Angie as Seth goes to help the other driver.

Angie is in the hospital and about to deliver but is hemorrhaging. Seth passes out.

Will goes to the hospital to wait for them.

Baby is okay! Angie is in shock as Will sits with her in the hospital room. He later helps her walk and go back to bed at his house, promising that he will help her through it all.

Betty wags her tail in agreement as the baby cries.

Will covers Angie in a blanket as he and Betty check on the baby, saying he is her Uncle Will. He says he is sorry that Seth died and he was a good guy, adding that Angie loves her very much. He also promises that he will always be there for her, an awkward man in a suit….and pinky swears that he will be a less demanding version of Betty.

Will is going to take a leave of absence to take care of the baby

Her name is Edith, aka Edie.

Nico is also there to help.

Will walks Edie and Betty and we see them with Nico on Halloween, the winter and other moments….and then Angie goes to see the baby and hold her. There are then moments with her, Will, Edie and Betty together.

Several months later, Angie and Will get ready to go to work with Nico as a babysitter. He helps her pick out a blouse and says they will be okay.

At the station, Will has Amanda’s picture, with a family photo.

Ormewood is working on a CA-RAP program….and he will be Will’s partner.

Faith and Angie are also working together…..on a special project involving the trafficking case. Judge Stanley is involved and they have to find a way to take him down.

There is a box with a dead pig telling them to back off….and every single one of them are on the case, ready to take everyone down.

That is a wrap for this season!