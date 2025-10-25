Will Trent Recap for 2/18/2025

-Angie is trying to help John, who still claims he is innocent of both murders.

-The way John talks about his brother-in-law makes me wonder if he was set up to take the fall and BIL is the one who is the killer….or knows who did it.

-Angie telling John not to look like a serial killer was funnier than it should have been.

-The chemistry between Will and Marion is so hot. I love these two together.

-Amanda throwing Caroline a surprise party is adorable….especially since she is waiting for someone named Mia for the case she is working on.

-Mia is still not in the building. This does not bode well……..

-Why is Rafael still at the station?

-Kenan the BIL is definitely involved in these murders. I don’t know how, though.

-Freddy knows Kenan, which will be important later.

-Michael using mannequins to make the party seem more crowded is oddly adorable. There is also a mariachi band….and a black out.

-Why do I have the feeling that despite the storm the black out was done on purpose?

-Of course, Angie and Will would get stuck in an elevator together.

-Will discovering true crime podcasts and being so surprised about it is somehow on brand for him.

-Angie is still into Will but won’t let go of her anger.

-Angie and Will finding a dead body after blood falls from the ceiling isn’t even surprising….we all knew something was going to happen….and we all knew it was going to be Mia’s dead body since she never came into the building after parking her car.

-How the heck did Will and Angie get into the elevator ceiling to check out Mia’s body?

-They know John isn’t the killer, but they suspect Kenan. However, they have no way of getting out of the elevator.

-The generator isn’t working and the parking garage is flooded, so everyone must stay put.

-The dude who wants to move the generator so he can get cake is my new hero.

-Three dudes cannot move a generator without squishing themselves, so they come up with names for the mariachi band.

-Will and Angie are rescued by Faith and try to find Kenan. However, Marion sees Rafael and thinks it is conflict of interest. Will distracts her by having her keep people calm and kissing her.

-Kenan is missing….of course. Apparently, he used the restroom before the black out and disappeared. We all knew this was coming.

-Caroline was attacked….worst birthday EVER! She got stabbed by her cake knife too, poor girl.

-My patients are dead, they don’t need pain meds….morgue dude Pete is hilarious!

-Amanda and Amanda are talking Pete through saving Caroline’s life….as the mariachi band plays. I mean, if my coworker were dying the first thing I would do is have a mariachi band play.

-Marion gets one of the mariachi dudes to help donate his O-negative blood…..but not before he asks if he wins a toaster.

-Will and Angie are questioning Kenan, who says he is not a killer but a drug addict. He was looking for a place to do lines without the cops and his wife finding out.

-Angie and Will take the oxys from Kenan to help Caroline.

-The men moving the generator fool around and joke so much they drop it. They are ready to call it, but Faith tells them to stop the tomfoolery and move it because Caroline is dying.

-Will gives the oxys to the team working on Caroline and Amanda mommys her.

-Will wants Kenan to draw a smiley face because…why?

-Will and Angie realize the killer is left handed, so it couldn’t be Kenan, hence why they had him draw the smiley face.

-Rafael helps Will take the watch of Mia’s body to help find her phone. Will then uses the walkie talkie so he can let people now he is using the Find My Phone app…to find Mia’s phone. It is in the stairwell, but they have to hurry up and get it because the place is beginning to flood.

-Faith and the guys move the generator will still making mariachi jokes.

-Angie talks to John and tells him Kenan isn’t the killer, but the killer is in the station.

-Everyone better give Caroline the do-over birthday celebration of a lifetime.

-Pete recalls a patient he lost from sepsis due to his one mistake, which led to him working in a morgue….but he hasn’t killed anyone since. He freaks out since Caroline is still bleeding and he can’t do anything. Luckily, the gang brings the generator into the room.

-Caroline’s spleen needs to be removed, otherwise she will die.

-Caroline’s pulse is gone…nooooooo!

-John tells Angie about doing drugs at a party with Kenan, Alice and someone possibly named Rick….which could mean that Rick is the killer, whomever that may be.

-Rafael doesn’t want his watch taken.

-Will realized that Mia was attacked going upstairs in the parking garage, while Rafael talks about a gang takeover.

-John remembers him having a weird blinking tick, leading to Angie to realize she knows who the killer is….just as Will finds Freddy’s American flag pin. He is the killer!

-Freddy tells Marion he was invisible until he killed Alice….and then attacks her.

-Angie is looking for Freddy now…which probably doesn’t bode well for her either. She finds another man knocked out and follows a trail of blood. She finds Marion and promises to find help. However, Marion doesn’t want to her to leave. Marion is terrified, so Angie gives her her gun and says she will shoot Freddy.

-Will and Angie work together to find Freddy.

-Everyone is working to save Caroline’s life.

-Freddy is on a rampage…and stole the night vision glasses from the mannequin. He grabs Angie…..only to be shot by Will, who then goes to rescue Marion.

-The power is back!

-Angie is sad and a bit jealous.

-The paramedics are there to try and save Caroline.

-Everyone is cleaning up as John is released. He is going home with his sister and thanks Angie for giving him his life back.

-They think Caroline is going to pull through and Marion is going to be fine. Amada is going to visit Caroline and salvage her birthday.

-Faith still wonders about the name of the mariachi band.

-More next week, stay tuned.