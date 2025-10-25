June Lockhart Passes Away at 100

Sad news for Hollywood today. June Lockhart, known for her roles on Lassie and Lost in Space, has died. She was 100 years old.

As per Variety, the legendary actress, who was a part of Hollywood’s Golden Age, died of natural causes this past Thursday with her daughter and granddaughter by her side. No other information regarding her death was released as of press time.

In addition to the aforementioned projects, June also appeared in Petticoat Junction, Full House, General Hospital, Murder, She Wrote, Roseanne and many other projects in her decades long career.

TVGrapevine sends condolences to her loved ones during this time.