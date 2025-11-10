The Masked Singer: The Winner Is….
Originally posted on December 16, 2020 @ 10:33 pm
Tonight was the season finale of Fox’s The Masked Singer. It was tough to figure out the final threes’ identities, but Jenny McCarthy was right on the money with the most correct guesses. Check out the results below.
“SUN’S” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/4APcIUg6d8M
“SUN’S” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/-RYJ5wF372k
WINNER: LEANN RIMES!
“MUSHROOM’S” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/SPRo7qYIiWU
“MUSHROOM’S” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/bLhtHJFWvSs
2nd PLACE: ALOE BLACC!
“CROCODILE’S” INTERVIEW: https://youtu.be/zxR-yTT3mN4
“CROCODILE’S” UNMASKING: https://youtu.be/qn8jrAWRhTM
3rd PLACE: NICK CARTER
