What to Watch This Weekend
Originally posted on October 19, 2024 @ 9:27 am
THE LINCOLN LAWYER
Netflix will release Season 3 on October 17th
Watch the Season 3 Trailer HERE!
|Co-Showrunners: Ted Humphrey & Dailyn Rodriguez
Executive Producers: David E. Kelley, Ted Humphrey, Michael Connelly, Dailyn Rodriguez, Ross
Fineman, Barry Jossen, Tana Jamieson
Created for Television by: David E. Kelley
Developed For Television By: Ted Humphrey
Cast: Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson, Yaya DaCosta
Recurring & Guest Stars: Neve Campbell, Merrin Dungey, Elliott Gould, Devon Graye, Michael Irby, Maisie Klompus, Holt McCallaney, Allyn Moriyon, Wolé Parks, John Pirruccello, Fiona Rene, Philip Anthony-Rodriguez, Jon Tenney, Krista Warner
SYNOPSIS: Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles. Based on the series of bestselling novels by renowned author Michael Connelly, the third season is based on the fifth book in The Lincoln Lawyer series, The Gods of Guilt.
THE LINCOLN LAWYER also stars Becki Newton, Jazz Raycole, Angus Sampson and Yaya DaCosta. The series was created for television by David E Kelley and was developed for television by Ted Humphrey, who serves as co-showrunner alongside Dailyn Rodriguez. Connelly is an executive producer and writer on the series. Ross Fineman and Kelley are also executive producers. The series is produced by A+E Studios and Barry Jossen and Tana Jamieson serve as executive producers.
Presents
LOUDER: THE SOUNDTRACK OF CHANGE
Synopsis:
Louder: The Soundtrack of Change is both a celebration of music and rallying cry. Produced by Selena Gomez and Stacey Abrams, the documentary takes audiences on a journey across generations, eras, and genres, anchored by a female chorus of musical icons, whose songs, voices, and activism provided inspiration for the past and current fight for equality for all. The film also serves as an empowering invitation for us to continue to lift our voices.
Release Date: October 17, 2024 on Max
Participants: Selena Gomez, Stacey Abrams, Chaka Khan, Melissa Etheridge, Linda Ronstadt, H.E.R., Mickey Guyton, Rhiannon Giddens, Kathleen Hanna, Martha, Gonzalez, Puja Patel, Suzy Exposito, Clover Hope, and J Wortham
Directed By: Kristi Jacobson
Credits: LOUDER: THE SOUNDTRACK OF CHANGE, a MakeMake Production in association with July Moon Productions, Sage
Works Productions, andLighthouse Management + Media, Studio Seven 13 and Won’t Be Silent Productions. Directed by Kristi Jacobson; produced by Selena Gomez, Stacey Abrams, Angus Wall, Kent Kubena, Terry Leonard, Aleen Keshishian, Zack Morgenroth; executiveproduced by Abe Gurko, David Seidler, Clara Hendon, Missy Birns-Halperin,
Igal Svet; co- produced by, Piper Gates,Stacy Kessler-Aungst, Natalie Goldberg.