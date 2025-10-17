Selling Sunset Season 2 Released on Netflix Today

October 16, 2025 Sammi Turano What to Watch 0

Originally posted on May 22, 2020 @ 8:15 pm

Need something to watch this weekend? Look no further than Selling Sunset, which just released its second season on Netflix this morning. Check out more details below!

About the show:

Luxe real estate. Major drama. The top real estate brokers at The Oppenheim Group are back! Selling Sunset, a Netflix reality series set in the world of LA’s high-end real estate, follows seven of the city’s most successful female realtors who all work under the same roof at the #1 agency in the Hollywood Hills and the Sunset Strip. They work hard and play harder, as they compete with the cutthroat LA market and each other. These ladies will do what it takes to make it to the top of their game, all while trying to keep their personal lives intact. This season, the ladies deal with even more mind-blowing mansions, shocking new romances, and explosive truths that will change their lives, relationships and careers forever. Welcome to Selling Sunset.

