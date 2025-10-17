I’m No Longer Here Sneak Peek

Netflix is preparing to release I’m No Longer Here this week and to celebrate, we have a sneak peek!

In the mountains of Monterrey, Mexico, a young street gang calling themselves “Los Terkos” spends their days listening to slowed-down cumbia and attending dance parties. After a mix-up with a local cartel, their leader, Ulises Samperio, is forced to migrate to Jackson Heights, Queens, where he quickly finds himself wanting to return home.