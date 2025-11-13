What to Watch: Salt-N-Pepa
Need a new movie to watch tonight? Look no further than Salt-N-Pepa on Lifetime. The movie tells the story of the iconic music duo who dominated the charts with several hits, including Push It and Let’s Talk About Sex. Check out more details below!
|It’s hard to underestimate the impact that Salt-N-Pepa had on the music industry. They were the first platinum-selling female hip hop act and the first female rap group to win a Grammy. Now Salt-N-Pepa is the subject of Lifetime’s epic movie event that reveals how two Queensborough Community College students became music sensations by bringing fashion, fun and femininity to hip hop.
