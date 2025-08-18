The Masked Singer Recap for 10/23/2024

It is Barbie week on Fox’s The Masked Singer! Dr. Ken Jeong sings I’m Just Ken to open the show and does an amazing job! Love him!

Bluebell: She had a decent start in her career, but soon things went wrong and she began to struggle. However, she never gave up and got back to where she belongs.

She sings Dance The Night by Dua Lipa and does incredible. She is so fun to watch and listen to, making me smile from start to finish.

The Men in Pink show us a childhood toy…a Barbie astronaut…which represents her wanting to take us out of this world.

Guesses: Amy Adams, Lindsay Lohan, Anne Hathaway

Goo: His fiancée is a go-getter and he admires her for it. They met at a theme park and he loves her more than anything.

He sings Miss Independent by Ne-Yo and does a pretty sweet performance. It is definitely the better of his performances and he seems more confident this week.

The Men in Pink Clue is a Malibu Barbie Dream House and represents Robin being a fan.

Guesses: Al Green, Johnny Gill, Kirk Franklin

Chess Piece: She was never allowed to have her own Barbie growing up, but now she not only has a collection of them but has HER VERY OWN Barbie modeled after her.

She sings I’m Every Woman by Chaka Khan. It is the best performance of the night so far. The voice, the dancing, the use of the stage….everything is spot on. I am obsessed with her performance!

The Men in Pink bring out a Barbie vanity….representing the life-size version she has at home.

Guesses: Tyra Banks, Misty Copeland, Issa Rae

Wasp: It took him a long time to realize his big family was his real dream house because he missed the guidance of his father. When he went home after his career took off, everyone, including his father was there to tell him how proud they were of him.

He sings Skyscraper by Demi Lovato and….sorry, Chess Piece, but he takes the cake for not only the best performance of the night, but possibly the best of the season. WOW, was that incredible!

His Men in Pink clue of Barbie dolls represents him taking things to new heights.

Guesses: Miguel, Frank Ocean, Daveed Diggs

Chess Piece is eliminated….I am surprised because I thought that was one of the better performances.

The identity of Chess Piece is none other than……LAVERNE COX!! What a legend!!!

More next week, stay tuned!