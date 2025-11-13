Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Recap for 11/13/2025

-There are six celebrities left on Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test on Fox. There are only 48 hours left of selection, and they must continue to prove they can make it to the end.

The staff asks Kody Brown how they are all doing and he says sore but okay. He is told to get them ready for breakfast. As they eat, the staff talk about the recruits and how they think they stand.

The recruits are called on parade and told that making it this far is an accomplishment, but they are not done yet! They will be facing one of their toughest challenges yet and if they want to turn in their armbands, now is the time. Everyone wants to stay and they are brought to their next location.

As they go, Brianna LaPaglia reflects on her tough year and how she wants to prove herself with this challenge.

It is 100 degrees, and they are faced with three challenges, including walking in said heat while in fatigues and carrying Bergens.

Brianna is struggling.

They must first carry two 30 lb tires while marching together as a unit.

Brianna continues to struggle. Her legs start to give out, but she pushes through as they drop the tires and begin to race carrying ropes.

Kody and Randall Cobb are in the lead, with Andrew East and Shawn Johnson East close behind. However, they still struggle.

Gia Giudice and Brianna help Shawn.

They all must next go up a mountain carrying 90 lb chains.

Brianna falls behind and freaks out. Foxy throws water on her and makes her keep going. She keeps crying and he bullies her to quit. However, she is determined to keep going.

The staff yells at them all and asks if any of them want to quit. They all decide to stay as they are shipped off to the barracks. They all comfort Brianna and take a little time to rest before they go to the next challenge.

As they rest, the staff assess the remaining recruits. They talk to Andrew, only to surprise him with a video from home. This happens with all the recruits, which is sweet. However, it is a test to see how they are doing? I mean, I’d cry too, but it would make me more determined than ever to do well and make my family proud.

The staff worries about Andrew and Shawn being so close and dealing with interrogations.

Randall is debating going home, but the others convince him to keep going for his kids.

Shawn, Kody and Brianna get trained on how to navigate while on enemy lines. The others stay behind, waiting for their turn.

Both teams are sent on their mission to get to the safe house with instructions and missions to complete along the way.

Rudy and Foxy watch them as the teams start the mission. Kody and Brianna have trouble getting along. This causes the team to struggle, especially when Kody degrades them and stops to pee.

Andrew, Gia and Randall struggle with finding the correct path and decide to retrace their steps….only to get chased by attack dogs and the enemy. They book it out of there and find the fire, where they get directions to the final location at the safe house. The other team also is on the way,

However, Andrew got them lost and into the eyes of the enemy…..and captured. Randall freaks out and VWs out of panic.

The other team thinks they make it to the safe house….or did they? They are also captured.

Finale next week, stay tuned!