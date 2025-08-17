Secret Level Cast Announced

Prime Video announced the official cast for its highly anticipated adult-animated anthology series, Secret Level, from Amazon MGM Studios and Blur Studio, during its New York Comic-Con series panel. Secret Level features original stories set within the worlds of some of the most beloved video games. Secret Level will be available exclusively on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide, with two weekly episode drops, starting on December 10.

Secret Level has assembled a legendary cast of players featuring some of Hollywood’s biggest stars: Arnold Schwarzenegger (The Terminator Franchise), Kevin Hart (Jumanji), Keanu Reeves (John Wick), Temuera Morrison (The Book of Boba Fett, Chief of War), Ariana Greenblatt (Barbie), Heaven Hart, Emily Swallow (The Mandalorian), Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us, Terminator: Dark Fate), Ricky Whittle (American Gods, Land of Bad), Patrick Schwarzenegger (The White Lotus), Merle Dandridge (The Last of Us), Claudia Doumit (The Boys), Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (Lost, The Union), Clive Standen (Vikings, The Morning Show), Laura Bailey (The Legend of Vox Machina), and Michael Beach (The Perfect Couple, Tulsa King).

About Secret Level

Secret Level is a new adult-animated anthology series featuring original stories set within the worlds of some of the world’s most beloved video games. From the creative minds behind LOVE, DEATH + ROBOTS, each of the episodes is a celebration of games and gamers.

Secret Level is created by and executive produced by Tim Miller. Dave Wilson serves as executive producer and supervising director.

About Prime Video

Prime Video is a one-stop entertainment destination offering customers a vast collection of premium programming in one application available across thousands of devices. On Prime Video, customers can find their favorite movies, series, documentaries, and live sports – including Amazon MGM Studios-produced series and movies Saltburn, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Reacher, The Boys, and AIR; licensed fan favorites Dawson’s Creek and M3GAN; exclusive entertainment such as Thursday Night Football in the U.S.; and programming from partners such as Max and Starz via Prime Video Channels add-on subscriptions, as well as more than 600 free ad-supported (FAST) Channels globally. Prime Video is one benefit among many that provides savings, convenience, and entertainment as part of the Prime membership. All customers, regardless of whether they have a Prime membership or not, can rent or buy titles, including blockbusters such as Barbie and Oppenheimer, via the Prime Video Store, and can enjoy content such as Jury Duty and Bosch: Legacyfree with ads on Freevee. Customers can also go behind the scenes of their favorite movies and series with exclusive X-Ray access. For more info, visit www.amazon.com/primevideo.

About Blur Studio

In 1995, Tim Miller founded Blur as a studio for animators and artists to collaborate and be in control of their creative destinies. Since then, Blur has evolved into an award-winning production company with work spanning the realms of game cinematics, commercials, feature films, and more. Committed to our clients, our people and the telling of great stories, we continue to grow not only as a high-end animation studio, but also as original content creators, having recently helmed Netflix’s first animated anthology, Love, Death + Robots.